Food can often lead to spirited discussions in families. Before a friend’s wedding, there was disagreement over what food should be catered. While the couple wanted something unusual, the older generation felt there should be some traditional Parsi fare in the mix and rightly so. This modern Parsi creation – a delicate mix of spices and flavours – was born of that divergence.

Serves 2

Cook Time 20 m Plus 30 mins to prep

Ingredients 2 salmon fillets, 180-200 gm each

50 gm onion, chopped

5 gm freshly cracked black pepper

300 ml fish stock

60 ml Kolas vinegar

3 tbsp rice flour

1 tbsp oil

2 tsp sugar

1 tsp cumin seeds

4-5 garlic cloves

2 green chillies

1 egg

1 large tomato, diced

A handful of chopped coriander

Salt to taste

Preparation Blend the onion, garlic cloves, green chilli and cumin seeds to a paste. Heat oil in a saucepan, add the onion mixture and cook till it turns light brown. Whisk in rice flour, salt and fish stock till you get a smooth sauce. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 10 minutes to cook the rice flour through. Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk the egg, vinegar and sugar. On low flame, while whisking the sauce, slowly drizzle in the beaten egg-vinegar-sugar mix. Season with salt, add tomatoes and chopped coriander. Set aside. Season salmon with salt and pepper and sear on a hot pan in a little oil for 2 minutes on either side. Serve with khichdi risotto and the sauce.