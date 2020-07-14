This is a take on the risotto. It has the risotto’s goodness of turmeric and wholesome veggies but the comforting flavours of a khichdi.
Serves
3
-
Cook Time
20m
Plus 10 mins to prep
Ingredients
- 200 gm Arborio rice
- 500 ml chicken stock
- 100 ml white wine
- 30 ml olive oil
- 60 gm butter
- 50 gm Parmesan cheese
- 50 gm leeks, chopped
- 50 gm carrots, diced
- 50 gm peas
- 30 gm onions, chopped
- 30 gm garlic, chopped
- 10 gm turmeric
Preparation
- Heat the olive oil in a flat saucepan, and add leeks, onions and garlic.
- Without allowing any of it to brown or colour, toss in the rice.
- Cook rice till translucent. This should take about 5-8 minutes on low heat.
- Deglaze the pan with white wine.
- Pour in a ladleful of stock, stirring gently. Keep adding till the stock is over and rice is cooked to al dente.
- Toss in the carrots, peas and turmeric, and cook till carrots are tender.
- Fold in the cold butter and finish with Parmesan cheese. Season with salt.
- If you have got the right consistency, the risotto will appear like it is dancing when you shake the pan.