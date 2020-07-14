This is a take on the risotto. It has the risotto’s goodness of turmeric and wholesome veggies but the comforting flavours of a khichdi.

  • Serves

    3

  • Cook Time

    20m

    Plus 10 mins to prep

Ingredients

  • 200 gm Arborio rice
  • 500 ml chicken stock
  • 100 ml white wine
  • 30 ml olive oil
  • 60 gm butter
  • 50 gm Parmesan cheese
  • 50 gm leeks, chopped
  • 50 gm carrots, diced
  • 50 gm peas
  • 30 gm onions, chopped
  • 30 gm garlic, chopped
  • 10 gm turmeric

Preparation

  1. Heat the olive oil in a flat saucepan, and add leeks, onions and garlic.
  2. Without allowing any of it to brown or colour, toss in the rice.
  3. Cook rice till translucent. This should take about 5-8 minutes on low heat.
  4. Deglaze the pan with white wine. 
  5. Pour in a ladleful of stock, stirring gently. Keep adding till the stock is over and rice is cooked to al dente.
  6. Toss in the carrots, peas and turmeric, and cook till carrots are tender.
  7. Fold in the cold butter and finish with Parmesan cheese. Season with salt.
  8. If you have got the right consistency, the risotto will appear like it is dancing when you shake the pan.
Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel, one of India’s most exciting young chefs, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for July. His culinary adventures, which began fairly early in life, have taken him from Zur Rossweid in Zurich to some of the finest dining establishments in India. Over a career spanning 20 years, he has worked at, or consulted with, Indigo, The Table, The Tasting Room, Salt Water Grill, among other places. He was the Chef-Partner at Café Zoe, before joining Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai as the Executive Chef. His food philosophy is rooted in his belief in truly honest cooking. With a deep knowledge of ingredients and applications, he works to make recipes relevant to our age.

