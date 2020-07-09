I run a programme called ‘One Night Stand Chef’, where I offer support and my kitchen to anyone wanting to try their hand at working a full menu for one night. One of the chefs who took part in the programme, Heena Karia, made a Brussels sprouts salad that had me hooked. I have made various versions of it since. It makes for a great side or even a warm salad.

Ingredients 500 gms Brussels sprouts

30 gms paprika powder

10 ml lemon juice

Oil for frying

Salt to taste

Preparation Wash and dry the Brussels sprouts, and peel all the layers. You should end up with quite a heap of leaves. Fry in hot oil to gently colour them. Quickly toss with salt, paprika and lemon juice, and serve immediately.