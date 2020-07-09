I run a programme called ‘One Night Stand Chef’, where I offer support and my kitchen to anyone wanting to try their hand at working a full menu for one night. One of the chefs who took part in the programme, Heena Karia, made a Brussels sprouts salad that had me hooked. I have made various versions of it since. It makes for a great side or even a warm salad.
Ingredients
- 500 gms Brussels sprouts
- 30 gms paprika powder
- 10 ml lemon juice
- Oil for frying
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Wash and dry the Brussels sprouts, and peel all the layers. You should end up with quite a heap of leaves.
- Fry in hot oil to gently colour them.
- Quickly toss with salt, paprika and lemon juice, and serve immediately.