I run a programme called ‘One Night Stand Chef’, where I offer support and my kitchen to anyone wanting to try their hand at working a full menu for one night. One of the chefs who took part in the programme, Heena Karia, made a Brussels sprouts salad that had me hooked. I have made various versions of it since. It makes for a great side or even a warm salad.

Ingredients

  • 500 gms Brussels sprouts
  • 30 gms paprika powder
  • 10 ml lemon juice
  • Oil for frying
  • Salt to taste

Preparation

  1. Wash and dry the Brussels sprouts, and peel all the layers. You should end up with quite a heap of leaves.
  2. Fry in hot oil to gently colour them.
  3. Quickly toss with salt, paprika and lemon juice, and serve immediately.
Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel, one of India’s most exciting young chefs, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for July. His culinary adventures, which began fairly early in life, have taken him from Zur Rossweid in Zurich to some of the finest dining establishments in India. Over a career spanning 20 years, he has worked at, or consulted with, Indigo, The Table, The Tasting Room, Salt Water Grill, among other places. He was the Chef-Partner at Café Zoe, before joining Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai as the Executive Chef. His food philosophy is rooted in his belief in truly honest cooking. With a deep knowledge of ingredients and applications, he works to make recipes relevant to our age.

