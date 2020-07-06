During a month-long vegan festival at Olive, I made this dessert as one of the courses. It is a perfect marriage of cashews (which are always in abundance), figs and vegan chocolate.
Serves
6
-
Cook Time
10m
Plus 8 hours to soak cashews
Ingredients
- 5 ripe figs, cut into 4 pieces
- 300 gm unsalted cashews
- 50 gm agave syrup (or honey for non-vegan version)
- 40 gm dry coconut, cut into fine slivers
- 8 gm salt
- A few drops of vanilla essence
Preparation
- Soak cashews in water for at least 8 hours or overnight.
- Drain and transfer into a blender. Add salt, agave syrup and vanilla essence. Blend until you have a smooth paste.
- Place a couple of dollops of cashew cream in a bowl and top with sliced figs.
- In an oven, toast coconut slivers for about 8 minutes at 190°C and garnish.