I love rustling up this recipe for children. Although it’s simple, the dill amps up the sweetness of the vegetables and the Parmesan cheese elevates it into a complete meal. It’s a great way to introduce hard sharp cheese to the little ones.

  • Serves

    3

  • Cook Time

    20m

    Plus 20 mins to prep

Ingredients

  • 200 gm potatoes
  • 200 gm carrots
  • 100 gm peas
  • 50 gm Parmesan cheese
  • 30 gm butter
  • 20 ml oil
  • A handful of dill 

Preparation

  1. Peel the potatoes and carrots and cut into batons.
  2. Blanch them in salted water and chill in a bowl of ice water. Drain and keep aside.
  3. Chop the dill and grate the Parmesan cheese.
  4. Heat oil in a pan and add potatoes. Allow them to brown gently on all sides.
  5. Toss in the carrots and peas, add butter and dill, and give it all a gentle sauté.
  6. Season and place on a plate. Sprinkle the Parmesan cheese.
  7. You could also make this with baby carrots. Just follow the same process without cutting them, and blanch them slightly longer in the hot water.
Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel, one of India’s most exciting young chefs, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for July. His culinary adventures, which began fairly early in life, have taken him from Zur Rossweid in Zurich to some of the finest dining establishments in India. Over a career spanning 20 years, he has worked at, or consulted with, Indigo, The Table, The Tasting Room, Salt Water Grill, among other places. He was the Chef-Partner at Café Zoe, before joining Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai as the Executive Chef. His food philosophy is rooted in his belief in truly honest cooking. With a deep knowledge of ingredients and applications, he works to make recipes relevant to our age.

