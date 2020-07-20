I love rustling up this recipe for children. Although it’s simple, the dill amps up the sweetness of the vegetables and the Parmesan cheese elevates it into a complete meal. It’s a great way to introduce hard sharp cheese to the little ones.
Serves
3
-
Cook Time
20m
Plus 20 mins to prep
Ingredients
- 200 gm potatoes
- 200 gm carrots
- 100 gm peas
- 50 gm Parmesan cheese
- 30 gm butter
- 20 ml oil
- A handful of dill
Preparation
- Peel the potatoes and carrots and cut into batons.
- Blanch them in salted water and chill in a bowl of ice water. Drain and keep aside.
- Chop the dill and grate the Parmesan cheese.
- Heat oil in a pan and add potatoes. Allow them to brown gently on all sides.
- Toss in the carrots and peas, add butter and dill, and give it all a gentle sauté.
- Season and place on a plate. Sprinkle the Parmesan cheese.
- You could also make this with baby carrots. Just follow the same process without cutting them, and blanch them slightly longer in the hot water.