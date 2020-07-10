This delicious cake is my son’s favourite dessert. It can be eaten cold or warm – simply reheat in a microwave for 20 seconds or in a warm oven for about 2-3 minutes.

  • Serves

    6

  • Cook Time

    45m

    You need to chill it overnight

Ingredients

  • 500 gm bittersweet chocolate
  • 220 gm salted butter (room temperature)
  • 150 gm granulated sugar
  • 120 ml water
  • 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
  • ¼ tsp sea salt
  • 6 eggs (room temperature)
  • Powdered sugar, as needed

Preparation

  1. Preheat oven to 150°C.
  2. Grease a 9-inch round cake pan (or glass pie plate) and line with parchment paper. Set aside.
  3. In a small saucepan, combine the water, salt and sugar over medium heat. Whisk constantly until completely dissolved.
  4. Melt chocolate on a double boiler and set aside.
  5. Cut butter into pieces and whisk into the chocolate, one piece at a time.
  6. Mix in the warm sugar mixture until combined.
  7. Slowly beat in the eggs, one at a time, until completely smooth. Add vanilla and mix.
  8. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.
  9. Put the cake pan in a larger pan and fill the latter with boiling water until it reaches halfway up the sides of your cake pan.
  10. Bake cake in the water bath in the oven at 150°C for 45 minutes.
  11. Once done, remove from water bath and let it cool.
  12. Chill the cake overnight in the pan. Do not try to remove it – it will seem undercooked in the centre, but that’s fine.
  13. Carefully lift the cake out with the paper and place it on a plate. Sprinkle powdered sugar.
  14. For a clean cut, slice with a knife that has been dipped in warm water and wiped. Cut in 12 pieces and enjoy.
Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel, one of India’s most exciting young chefs, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for July. His culinary adventures, which began fairly early in life, have taken him from Zur Rossweid in Zurich to some of the finest dining establishments in India. Over a career spanning 20 years, he has worked at, or consulted with, Indigo, The Table, The Tasting Room, Salt Water Grill, among other places. He was the Chef-Partner at Café Zoe, before joining Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai as the Executive Chef. His food philosophy is rooted in his belief in truly honest cooking. With a deep knowledge of ingredients and applications, he works to make recipes relevant to our age.

