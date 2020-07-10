This delicious cake is my son’s favourite dessert. It can be eaten cold or warm – simply reheat in a microwave for 20 seconds or in a warm oven for about 2-3 minutes.
Serves
6
-
Cook Time
45m
You need to chill it overnight
Ingredients
- 500 gm bittersweet chocolate
- 220 gm salted butter (room temperature)
- 150 gm granulated sugar
- 120 ml water
- 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
- ¼ tsp sea salt
- 6 eggs (room temperature)
- Powdered sugar, as needed
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 150°C.
- Grease a 9-inch round cake pan (or glass pie plate) and line with parchment paper. Set aside.
- In a small saucepan, combine the water, salt and sugar over medium heat. Whisk constantly until completely dissolved.
- Melt chocolate on a double boiler and set aside.
- Cut butter into pieces and whisk into the chocolate, one piece at a time.
- Mix in the warm sugar mixture until combined.
- Slowly beat in the eggs, one at a time, until completely smooth. Add vanilla and mix.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan.
- Put the cake pan in a larger pan and fill the latter with boiling water until it reaches halfway up the sides of your cake pan.
- Bake cake in the water bath in the oven at 150°C for 45 minutes.
- Once done, remove from water bath and let it cool.
- Chill the cake overnight in the pan. Do not try to remove it – it will seem undercooked in the centre, but that’s fine.
- Carefully lift the cake out with the paper and place it on a plate. Sprinkle powdered sugar.
- For a clean cut, slice with a knife that has been dipped in warm water and wiped. Cut in 12 pieces and enjoy.