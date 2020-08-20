This simple kebab reminds me of three wonderful chefs in my kitchen at The House of Celeste: Chef Rawat, Shruti Kanchan and Pankaj Gunsola. Together they secure the hotline, where savoury chefs cook food for guests. The two men, both senior to her in age and experience, guided Shruti and ensured her work was never lacking. This vegetarian recipe was cooked and perfected by them on the hotline with much love, care and time. It has a delicious texture and is full of yumminess. If a tandoor is unavailable, do not worry. Make the mix into sausages and bake on a greased sheet pan. Serve with chutney, preferably three: green, tamarind and a raita-like sauce. Enjoy with a roomali or by themselves.

  • Serves

    1

    Yields around 2 kebabs

  • Cook Time

    45m

Ingredients

  • 50 gm green peas
  • 50 gm sweet corn
  • 25 gm sweet potatoes
  • 20 gm raw paneer
  • 10 gm Amul cheese
  • 5 gm coriander, chopped
  • 5 gm panko
  • 4 gm onion, chopped
  • 3 gm gram flour
  • 3 gm butter
  • 1 gm ginger
  • 1 gm green chilli
  • 1 gm coriander powder
  • 1 gm garam masala
  • Salt to taste  

Preparation

  1. Boil green peas and sweet potatoes separately.
  2. Dry-roast sweet corn until the kernels are properly roasted.
  3. Pass the boiled peas through a mixer.
  4. Combine all the ingredients to make a smooth mixture.
  5. Shape the mixture around the skewers.
  6. Bake the kebabs in the tandoor or oven at 180°C until golden brown.
Suvir Saran

Suvir Saran, the Chef-Owner of The House of Celeste in Gurgaon, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for August. A legend in New York’s food circles, Chef Suvir garnered a Michelin star at Devi, a first for Indian cuisine restaurants in North America. He is the chairman of Asian Culinary Studies for the Culinary Institute of America and has written three cookbooks: ‘Indian Home Cooking: A Fresh Introduction to Indian Food’, ‘American Masala: 125 New Classics from My Home Kitchen’ and ‘Masala Farm: Stories and Recipes from an Uncommon Life in the Country’. His fourth book, ‘Instamatic: A Chef’s Deeper More Thoughful Look into Today’s Instaworld’, released earlier this year. Chef Saran’s approachable style helped demystify Indian cuisine in the US and ultimately formed American Masala, his culinary philosophy that celebrates the best of Indian and American cooking.

