This simple kebab reminds me of three wonderful chefs in my kitchen at The House of Celeste: Chef Rawat, Shruti Kanchan and Pankaj Gunsola. Together they secure the hotline, where savoury chefs cook food for guests. The two men, both senior to her in age and experience, guided Shruti and ensured her work was never lacking. This vegetarian recipe was cooked and perfected by them on the hotline with much love, care and time. It has a delicious texture and is full of yumminess. If a tandoor is unavailable, do not worry. Make the mix into sausages and bake on a greased sheet pan. Serve with chutney, preferably three: green, tamarind and a raita-like sauce. Enjoy with a roomali or by themselves.

Serves 1 Yields around 2 kebabs

Cook Time 45 m

Ingredients 50 gm green peas

50 gm sweet corn

25 gm sweet potatoes

20 gm raw paneer

10 gm Amul cheese

5 gm coriander, chopped

5 gm panko

4 gm onion, chopped

3 gm gram flour

3 gm butter

1 gm ginger

1 gm green chilli

1 gm coriander powder

1 gm garam masala

Salt to taste

Preparation Boil green peas and sweet potatoes separately. Dry-roast sweet corn until the kernels are properly roasted. Pass the boiled peas through a mixer. Combine all the ingredients to make a smooth mixture. Shape the mixture around the skewers. Bake the kebabs in the tandoor or oven at 180°C until golden brown.