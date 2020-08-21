Najwa Sarkis Stone, a proud Lebanese American, makes some of the most delicious and addictive West Asian food. A hostess with great style and élan, an invitation to her home is like a call to a presidential gala. When I asked Najwa if she would share this recipe with me for American Masala, my second cookbook, she turned an easy task into a grand social affair. It was so much fun that I even forgot to jot down the recipe and had to recreate the salad from memory. After eating Fattoush around the world, I can safely attest that Najwa’s is the best – tart, crispy, crunchy and herbal. Don’t panic if you can’t find sumac. Many Lebanese cooks omit it and you can too.
Serves
8
-
Cook Time
45m
Ingredients
- 2 large pita bread, chopped or torn into bite-sized pieces
- 8 radishes, washed, trimmed and finely chopped
- 3-4 nicely ripe medium tomatoes, finely chopped
- 3 scallions, green and white parts, thinly sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
- 1 large cucumber, peeled, seeded and finely chopped
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges for serving
- 1/2 head romaine lettuce, chopped or roughly torn
- 1 tsp ground sumac
- 1 tsp sea salt or to taste
- 1/2 tsp freshly cracked pepper
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil (plus extra for greasing the foil)
- 1/2 cup chopped coriander leaves and tender green stems
- 1/4 cup mint leaves, chopped
- 1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped
- Juice of 2 lemons
Preparation
- Heat your oven to 400°F (approx 204°C).
- Line a baking sheet with aluminium foil, grease with a little olive oil, and set aside.
- Place the cucumber in a colander, toss with 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, and set aside for 30 minutes over a plate to drain.
- Toss the pita with 1/4 of the lemon juice and the sumac in a large bowl and let it sit for 5 minutes.
- Arrange the seasoned pita in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes until crispy and dry, turning them over after 7 minutes. (You can toast the pita on a cooling rack set over a baking sheet. Since the air circulates beneath and above the pita, you don’t have to turn it midway through. Note that the pita will probably take less time to toast).
- Whisk the remaining lemon juice with the olive oil, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon sea salt and the cracked pepper in a large bowl.
- Add the cucumbers, lettuce, radishes, tomatoes, scallions, coriander, mint and parsley, and toss to combine.
- Add the pita, toss to incorporate. Taste for seasoning and serve immediately with lemon wedges.