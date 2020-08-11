It wasn’t until I was 22 years old that I fell in love with avocados. While staying at my friend Ruth Leserman’s home in Beverly Hills, I experienced them plucked fresh off the tree, sliced and slathered on toast with just a sprinkle of salt and pepper. From that day on, avocados – especially in guacamole – became one of my favourite foods. Toasted cumin adds a beautiful nuanced and savoury quality to guacamole. For an extra smoky flavour, char the jalapeños (or green chillies) over an open flame prior to chopping.
Serves
9
-
Cook Time
20m
Ingredients
- 4 avocados, halved, pitted and chopped
- 2-3 small red onions, diced
- 1-2 small tomatoes, diced
- 1 jalapeño, finely chopped
- 2 tsp sea salt
- 1/2 tsp cracked fresh peppercorns
- 1/8 tsp toasted cumin seed powder (bhuna jeera)
- 1/2 cup coriander leaves and tender stems, chopped
- Juice of 2 limes or to taste
- Tortilla chips for serving
Preparation
- Place chopped avocado in a large bowl. Cover with remaining ingredients and combine with a large spoon.
- Taste and adjust salt if necessary. Serve with tortilla chips.