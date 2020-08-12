New Delhi-born Aayush Verma came to work with me at The House of Celeste, my restaurant in Gurugram, in 2019-’20. Aayush learned this cake while working in France in a pastry kitchen. It has the right amount of sweet and spice and is as easy as any tea cake to make.

Serves 6

Cook Time 1 h 10 m

Ingredients 210 gm flour

150 gm milk

150 gm honey

150 gm brown butter

6 gm cinnamon powder

5 gm baking powder

2 gm clove powder

2 gm star anise powder

1 gm salt

Zest of 1 whole orange

Preparation Combine all dry ingredients together. Mix milk, honey, butter and orange zest. Slowly add the dry ingredients to this while whisking. Combine well until there are no lumps. Preheat your oven to 155˚C. Bake for about 35-40 minutes. Let it cool down to de-mould or serve hot in a baking casserole.