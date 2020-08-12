New Delhi-born Aayush Verma came to work with me at The House of Celeste, my restaurant in Gurugram, in 2019-’20. Aayush learned this cake while working in France in a pastry kitchen. It has the right amount of sweet and spice and is as easy as any tea cake to make.
Ingredients
- 210 gm flour
- 150 gm milk
- 150 gm honey
- 150 gm brown butter
- 6 gm cinnamon powder
- 5 gm baking powder
- 2 gm clove powder
- 2 gm star anise powder
- 1 gm salt
- Zest of 1 whole orange
Preparation
- Combine all dry ingredients together.
- Mix milk, honey, butter and orange zest. Slowly add the dry ingredients to this while whisking.
- Combine well until there are no lumps.
- Preheat your oven to 155˚C.
- Bake for about 35-40 minutes. Let it cool down to de-mould or serve hot in a baking casserole.
Suvir Saran
Suvir Saran, the Chef-Owner of The House of Celeste in Gurgaon, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for August. A legend in New York’s food circles, Chef Suvir garnered a Michelin star at Devi, a first for Indian cuisine restaurants in North America. He is the chairman of Asian Culinary Studies for the Culinary Institute of America and has written three cookbooks: ‘Indian Home Cooking: A Fresh Introduction to Indian Food’, ‘American Masala: 125 New Classics from My Home Kitchen’ and ‘Masala Farm: Stories and Recipes from an Uncommon Life in the Country’. His fourth book, ‘Instamatic: A Chef’s Deeper More Thoughful Look into Today’s Instaworld’, released earlier this year. Chef Saran’s approachable style helped demystify Indian cuisine in the US and ultimately formed American Masala, his culinary philosophy that celebrates the best of Indian and American cooking.
