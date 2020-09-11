I have many memories of eating Muringakka Curry in my childhood. My mother would make it often during Lent, when we couldn’t eat meat, and tell us that drumstick has as many vitamins and minerals as mutton. Muringakka Curry is milky in taste and usually served with rice and dry side dishes. The focus is to bring out the delicate flavours of the minimal spices and drumstick.

  • Serves

    2

  • Cook Time

    40m

Ingredients

  • 3 muringakka (drumsticks), cut into 3-inch long pieces
  • 1 cup grated coconut
  • 3/4 tbsp cumin seed
  • 1 tsp turmeric powder
  • 5 peeled garlic cloves
  • 2 green chillies
  • 1 tomato, quartered
  • Salt to taste

For Tempering

  • 1.5 tbsp coconut oil
  • 1.5 tbsp sliced shallots
  • 1 tsp mustard seeds
  • 2 dried red chillies
  • 1 strip curry leaves

Preparation

  1. Combine the grated coconut, cumin seeds, turmeric, garlic, green chilli and curry leaves and grind to a fine paste.
  2. In a pan, boil the drumstick with salt for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and keep aside.
  3. Mix the paste and boiled muringakka and cook with 1 cup of water.
  4. Add cut tomatoes and continue cooking on medium heat.
  5. Sprinkle salt to taste.

For Tempering

  1. Heat coconut oil, add mustard seeds and let them crackle.
  2. Toss in sliced shallots and red chillies.
  3. When shallots turn brown, add curry leaves.
  4. Remove from fire and mix with muringakka curry.
Regi Mathew

Regi Mathew, co-owner and culinary director of Kappa Chakka Kandhari in Chennai and Bengaluru, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for September. His culinary career, which began with the Taj Group of Hotels, has taken him to several countries, where he has learnt many cuisines. After 25 years in the F&B industry, he decided to closely explore the cuisine of his home state, Kerala. For three years, he travelled through the state, researching its food, and working with 265 housewives and 70 toddy shops, some of whom are now part of the restaurant’s kitchen. He has won several accolades in his career, including being adjudged the Chef of the Year at the Times Food Awards, Chennai, in 2018.

