I have many memories of eating Muringakka Curry in my childhood. My mother would make it often during Lent, when we couldn’t eat meat, and tell us that drumstick has as many vitamins and minerals as mutton. Muringakka Curry is milky in taste and usually served with rice and dry side dishes. The focus is to bring out the delicate flavours of the minimal spices and drumstick.

Serves 2

Cook Time 40 m

Ingredients 3 muringakka (drumsticks), cut into 3-inch long pieces



1 cup grated coconut

3/4 tbsp cumin seed

1 tsp turmeric powder

5 peeled garlic cloves

2 green chillies

1 tomato, quartered

Salt to taste For Tempering 1.5 tbsp coconut oil

1.5 tbsp sliced shallots

1 tsp mustard seeds

2 dried red chillies

1 strip curry leaves

Preparation Combine the grated coconut, cumin seeds, turmeric, garlic, green chilli and curry leaves and grind to a fine paste. In a pan, boil the drumstick with salt for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and keep aside. Mix the paste and boiled muringakka and cook with 1 cup of water. Add cut tomatoes and continue cooking on medium heat. Sprinkle salt to taste. For Tempering Heat coconut oil, add mustard seeds and let them crackle. Toss in sliced shallots and red chillies. When shallots turn brown, add curry leaves. Remove from fire and mix with muringakka curry.