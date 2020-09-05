You can’t get a more typical Kerala dish than this lightly spiced, delicate and aromatic curry made with mixed vegetables and coconut milk. It is unimpeachably popular in Kerala, where it is typically eaten with appams. Added bonus: it is gluten-free and vegan.
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
30m
Ingredients
- 1 cup grated coconut
- 1/2 cup carrot, cut into small cubes
- 1/2 cup potato, cut into small cubes
- 1/4 cup beans, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 tsp black peppercorn, crushed
- 1 tsp coconut oil
- 3 cardamom
- 2 cloves
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 strip curry leaves
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Before cooking, you need to get the first and second extract of coconut milk.
- For the first extract, pour 1 cup warm water over grated coconut, squeeze this over a bowl to yield about 1 1/3 cups, and then strain. If you don't have a strainer, use a piece of muslin or cheesecloth. Repeat the process for the second extract.
- In a pan, boil the vegetables with curry leaves, whole spices (cardamom, cloves and cinnamon stick), the second extract of coconut milk and salt.
- When the vegetables turn soft, add the first extract of coconut milk and turn up the heat.
- Add freshly ground peppercorns and salt. Turn off the heat.
- Pour in 1 teaspoon of coconut oil. Your Vegetable Stew is ready to serve.