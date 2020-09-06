Sulaimani chai is an aromatic sweet-sour black tea popular in the Malabar region of Kerala. The perfect Sulaimani chai – the name is of Arabic origin – is brewed to a pure golden colour and served with sugar, a squeeze of lemon, but never any milk. People drink it after a filling dinner. Typically, there are no spices in Sulaimani chai, but we have given it our own twist.
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
15m
Ingredients
- 2.5 cups water
- 1 tbsp sugar or honey (optional)
- ½ tsp tea leaves
- 5 cardamoms
- 5 cloves
- 2 strips mint leaves
- 1 1-inch stick cinnamon
Preparation
- Bring the water to a boil in a pan.
- Add cardamom, cinnamon and cloves, and let the water boil for another 5 minutes.
- Toss in the tea leaves and remove from fire to allow the tea to infuse.
- Strain the spices and tea leaves.
- Mix sugar or honey, if desired.
- Aerate the tea by pouring from one glass to another twice or thrice.
- Add mint leaves and serve.