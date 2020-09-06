Sulaimani chai is an aromatic sweet-sour black tea popular in the Malabar region of Kerala. The perfect Sulaimani chai – the name is of Arabic origin – is brewed to a pure golden colour and served with sugar, a squeeze of lemon, but never any milk. People drink it after a filling dinner. Typically, there are no spices in Sulaimani chai, but we have given it our own twist.

Serves 2

Cook Time 15 m

Ingredients 2.5 cups water

1 tbsp sugar or honey (optional)

½ tsp tea leaves

5 cardamoms

5 cloves

2 strips mint leaves

1 1-inch stick cinnamon

Preparation Bring the water to a boil in a pan. Add cardamom, cinnamon and cloves, and let the water boil for another 5 minutes. Toss in the tea leaves and remove from fire to allow the tea to infuse. Strain the spices and tea leaves. Mix sugar or honey, if desired. Aerate the tea by pouring from one glass to another twice or thrice. Add mint leaves and serve.