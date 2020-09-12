Buttermilk is a delightfully simple summer cooler and the perfect thirst-quencher. It is known by different names in India – in some parts, it is called lassi, and in other parts, chaas. Sambharam is the Kerala version of buttermilk. Many homes in the state own their own cattle, so fresh milk and fresh buttermilk is never too hard to get.

Serves 2

Cook Time 10 m

Ingredients 1.5 cups churned fresh curd after removing the butter

½ cup water

3 crushed bird’s eye chillies

1 shallot, crushed

1 strip curry leaves

1 small ginger piece

Sea salt to taste

Preparation Crush the shallots, chillies and ginger together in a pot. Add gently bruised curry leaves. Pour the churned curd into the pot, adding water to achieve the consistency you want. Sprinkle sea salt to adjust the seasoning.