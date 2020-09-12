Buttermilk is a delightfully simple summer cooler and the perfect thirst-quencher. It is known by different names in India – in some parts, it is called lassi, and in other parts, chaas. Sambharam is the Kerala version of buttermilk. Many homes in the state own their own cattle, so fresh milk and fresh buttermilk is never too hard to get.

  • Serves

    2

  • Cook Time

    10m

Ingredients

  • 1.5 cups churned fresh curd after removing the butter
  • ½ cup water
  • 3 crushed bird’s eye chillies
  • 1 shallot, crushed
  • 1 strip curry leaves
  • 1 small ginger piece
  • Sea salt to taste

Preparation

  1. Crush the shallots, chillies and ginger together in a pot. Add gently bruised curry leaves.
  2. Pour the churned curd into the pot, adding water to achieve the consistency you want.
  3. Sprinkle sea salt to adjust the seasoning.
Regi Mathew

Regi Mathew

Regi Mathew, co-owner and culinary director of Kappa Chakka Kandhari in Chennai and Bengaluru, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for September. His culinary career, which began with the Taj Group of Hotels, has taken him to several countries, where he has learnt many cuisines. After 25 years in the F&B industry, he decided to closely explore the cuisine of his home state, Kerala. For three years, he travelled through the state, researching its food, and working with 265 housewives and 70 toddy shops, some of whom are now part of the restaurant’s kitchen. He has won several accolades in his career, including being adjudged the Chef of the Year at the Times Food Awards, Chennai, in 2018.

See more