Ramassery idli is unique in ingredient, texture and cooking technique. But perhaps what makes it most interesting is that its recipe is carefully preserved by four families living in the village of Ramassery, near Palakkad, in Kerala. Traditionally, the Ramassery idli is made only with rice sourced from Palakkad; the idlis are then cooked over a muslin-covered earthen pot, and de-moulded using a specific leaf that lends a subtle fragrance to the rice cake. The idlis are served with podi made from Palakkadan Matta rice and a complex blend of spices. You can pair it with Kerala-style sambar or a generous portion of chicken curry.

Serves 2

Cook Time 15 m Plus 7 hours for marination

Ingredients 4 cups raw rice

4 cups ponni rice

2 cups split urad dal

1 tsp fenugreek

Sea salt to taste

Preparation Soak the rice for 30 minutes, and separately soak urad dal and fenugreek for 20 minutes. Grind the rice and separately grind the urad dal-fenugreek. Mix together and let the batter ferment for 6 hours. Place a muslin cloth on the mouth of a narrow-necked earthen vessel and secure tightly with string. Make small holes in the cloth. Fill the vessel with water, and bring it to a boil. Now place a wet muslin cloth over this, and pour the idli batter onto it. Cover the batter with another earthen vessel as lid. Allow to steam for 5 minutes. To remove, gently de-mould the idli using a banana leaf, and peel the muslin cloth gently off the top. Your home-cooked Ramaserry idli is now ready to eat.