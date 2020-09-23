We found Fish Pollichathu in several toddy shops during our travels through Kerala – it was a must-have on their menus, especially in the Kuttanad region, which is famed for its backwaters. Traditionally, the toddy shops use karimeen fish. But if you don’t have access to karimeen, you can use black pomfret or seer in its place.

Serves 2

Cook Time 20 m Plus 20 mins to prep

Ingredients 2 fish fillets, 100 gm each

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp chilli powder

1 tsp chopped ginger

1 tsp chopped garlic

1/2 tsp black pepper powder

1/2 tbsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1.5 cups sliced shallots

10 curry leaves

4 pieces Kodampuli (Malabar tamarind), soaked in 1/2 cup water for 15 mins

Salt to taste

Banana leaf for wrapping

Preparation Heat 1.5 tbsp coconut oil in a pan. Toss in the curry leaves, sliced shallots, garlic and ginger, and sauté until the shallots turn slightly golden. Add turmeric powder, coriander powder, chilli powder and pepper powder. Pour in the Kodampuli water and salt and cook well for about 10-12 minutes. On a banana leaf, spread 1 tbsp masala and place a piece of fish on it. Spread more masala on the side of the fish facing up, until the fish is covered. Sprinkle black pepper powder and drizzle some coconut oil. Wrap the fish nicely with banana leaf and grill it on a tawa on both sides. Serve hot.