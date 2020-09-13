In Kerala, Mutta Roast is usually eaten for breakfast with appam, idiyappam or puttu. Its base is formed by lots of onions cooked in cold-pressed coconut oil with chilli powder. The spiciness of chillies and sweetness of onions perfectly complement the creaminess of boiled eggs. If you cannot find or make appams, pair with Malabar porotta or chapati.
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
45m
Ingredients
- 4 boiled eggs
- 2 tbsp coconut milk
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- 1.5 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder
- 1 tbsp shredded ginger
- 1 tbsp chopped garlic
- 1/2 tsp pepper powder
- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
- 1/2 tsp mustard seed
- 1/4 tsp coriander powder
- 2 cups sliced onion
- 4 green chillies, slit lengthways
- 2 tomatoes, sliced
- 1 strip curry leaves
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Heat coconut oil in a pan and fry the mustard seeds until they crackle.
- Toss in the garlic, ginger, green chillies, onion and curry leaves. Sauté for 10 minutes.
- When the onions turn slightly brown, add turmeric powder, coriander powder, chilli powder and continue sautéing.
- Next put in the tomato slices and sauté well.
- Sprinkle 1/2 tsp pepper powder and salt and check the seasoning.
- Put in the boiled eggs and coconut milk.
- Cook for 5 minutes to get the egg coated with onion masala. Serve hot.