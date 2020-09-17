Mambazha Pulissery is a mouth-watering dish, in which ripe mangoes are cooked with coconut paste and beaten curd. The sweet and sour taste of the pulissery is the perfect foil to the spicy side dishes that are often served with rice in a typical Kerala household.
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
15m
Plus 20 mins to prep
Ingredients
- 2 ripe small mangoes
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 tsp shallots, sliced
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1/2 tsp mustard seeds
- 1/4 tsp fenugreek
- 1 cup beaten curd
- 8-10 curry leaves
- 2 green chillies
- 2 dry red chillies
- Salt to taste
For Paste
- 6 shallots
- 2 green chillies
- 1/4 inch piece ginger
- 1 cup grated coconut
- 1/2 tsp jeera
- 1/3 tsp turmeric
Preparation
- First make the paste by blitzing together the coconut, shallots, ginger, green chillies, turmeric and jeera. Keep aside.
- Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, sliced shallots, fenugreek, curry leaves, dry red chillies and green chillies one by one and sauté for a few minutes until the onions change colour.
- Toss in the coconut paste and cook until the raw flavour goes away.
- Drop in the mango pulp and mango seed and cook for a minute. Sprinkle salt and sugar.
- Pour in the beaten curd and adjust the consistency by pouring in water.
- Cook on low flame for 3-4 minutes, stirring gently. Transfer into a serving container. Enjoy with rice.