Aviyal is a delicious curry in which a melange of garden-fresh vegetables is cooked with coconut paste and curd or a sour fruit, such as raw mango, raw tomato or bimbli. It is near impossible to think of Kerala Sadya without Aviyal. Each region in Kerala makes its own version of it. This version with raw mango comes from central Travancore and is truly unique.

Serves 2

Cook Time 1 h

Ingredients 1 cup yam strips

1 cup grated coconut

3/4 cup Malabar cucumber strips

1/2 cup snake gourd strips

1/4 cup carrot strips

1/4 cup long beans strips

1/4 cup chopped raw mango

3 tbsp coconut oil

1/2 tsp jeera

10 curry leaves

3 green chillies

1 drumstick, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 raw nendram banana (optional)

A pinch of turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Preparation Wash and cut all the vegetables into long strips. Coarsely grind coconut, jeera, turmeric powder and green chillies without water. In a thick-bottomed pan, pour in 1/2 cup water and add a pinch of turmeric along with the vegetables and banana pieces (if using). Bring to a boil until the water evaporates. In the same pan, mix together ground coconut masala, curry leaves, salt, 2 tbsp coconut oil and mango wedges. Add ¼ cup of water and combine well. Keep the pan on slow flame, covered with a banana leaf, and cook for 15 minutes. Remove the banana leaf and pour in 1 tbsp of coconut oil. Remove from fire.