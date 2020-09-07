Paalada is the most common payasam in Kerala and is given as prasadam at many temples. It is also a must-have at weddings where only vegetarian food is served. The key to it is slow-cooking milk with sugar, which gives it the characteristic caramelised flavour. If you prefer, rice ada, or rice flakes, can be replaced with well-cooked boiled rice.
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
2h
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp rice ada
- 3 cups milk
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup water
Preparation
- Boil the milk with sugar and water for at least 1 hour on slow flame, until it thickens. Set aside.
- Wash and drain the readymade ada.
- In a pan, bring water to a rolling boil. Switch off the flame and soak the ada in this water. Cover and keep aside for 30 minutes.
- Drain the ada and thoroughly rinse twice or thrice under cold water to remove excess stickiness.
- Mix boiled milk with ada and cook for 30 minutes on low flame. Your Paalada is ready.