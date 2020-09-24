Jackfruit has a special place in Kerala’s food. There is no part of it that isn’t consumed. Its seeds are used as a vegetable. Its raw flesh goes into a biryani or it is cooked with delicate spices and eaten with crushed chillies in coconut oil. When it ripens, it becomes the base for delicacies like pradhaman (payasam), halwa and more. Chakka Vevichathu is one of the many jackfruit delicacies. It was made regularly at my home when I was growing up, which has imbued it with nostalgia.

Serves 2

Cook Time 40 m

Ingredients 20 pieces chakka (raw jackfruit flesh)

10 kandhari chillies

5 shallots

1 strip curry leaves

2 tbsp coconut oil

1/4 tsp cumin seeds

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 cup grated coconut

Salt to taste

Preparation Crush the coconut with cumin seeds, shallots, kandhari chillies and curry leaves. Keep aside. Slice the jackfruit pieces into a cooking vessel, add turmeric powder and about 1 cup of water. Stir well. Place back the lid of the cooking vessel and cook the jackfruit on medium flame for 15 minutes. When the chakka is cooked well, remove the lid and stir further. Move some of the pieces in the centre to the side to create a gap. Place the crushed coconut mix there and cover the coconut with cooked chakka again. Cook for another 5 minutes on very low flame. Add some coconut oil into this mix and stir well. Chakka Vevichathu is ready to serve.