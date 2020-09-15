Popular in Syrian Christian kitchens, Pazham Nanachathu is a great example of zero waste and sustainability as they are practised by our mothers. In my childhood home, it was our hands-down favourite: surplus ripe bananas were sun-dried by my grandmother, and leftover Palmyra palm toddy was reduced over several hours on wood fire to make paani, an amber-hued liquid which is the consistency of honey. Together with fresh coconut, this dessert is a winning combination of textures and flavours. If you prefer, paani, the reduced toddy syrup traditionally used to sweeten the dessert, can be replaced with honey.

Serves 2

Cook Time 15 m

Ingredients 1.5 cups sundried banana, chopped

1 cup grated coconut

3 tbsp paani syrup (or honey)

Preparation Place the chopped sun-dried bananas in a bowl. Add grated coconut. Pour in paani syrup or honey and mix gently. Serve as a dessert or a sweet snack.