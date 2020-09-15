Popular in Syrian Christian kitchens, Pazham Nanachathu is a great example of zero waste and sustainability as they are practised by our mothers. In my childhood home, it was our hands-down favourite: surplus ripe bananas were sun-dried by my grandmother, and leftover Palmyra palm toddy was reduced over several hours on wood fire to make paani, an amber-hued liquid which is the consistency of honey. Together with fresh coconut, this dessert is a winning combination of textures and flavours. If you prefer, paani, the reduced toddy syrup traditionally used to sweeten the dessert, can be replaced with honey.

  • Serves

    2

  • Cook Time

    15m

Ingredients

  • 1.5 cups sundried banana, chopped
  • 1 cup grated coconut
  • 3 tbsp paani syrup (or honey)

Preparation

  1. Place the chopped sun-dried bananas in a bowl.
  2. Add grated coconut.
  3. Pour in paani syrup or honey and mix gently.
  4. Serve as a dessert or a sweet snack.
Regi Mathew

Regi Mathew, co-owner and culinary director of Kappa Chakka Kandhari in Chennai and Bengaluru, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for September. His culinary career, which began with the Taj Group of Hotels, has taken him to several countries, where he has learnt many cuisines. After 25 years in the F&B industry, he decided to closely explore the cuisine of his home state, Kerala. For three years, he travelled through the state, researching its food, and working with 265 housewives and 70 toddy shops, some of whom are now part of the restaurant’s kitchen. He has won several accolades in his career, including being adjudged the Chef of the Year at the Times Food Awards, Chennai, in 2018.

