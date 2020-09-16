Adding vegetables to meaty dishes is a trick mothers around the world use to boost the nutritional value of the food. In Kerala, the vegetable they use for this is drumstick. Drumstick is filled with healthy nutrients and blends well with the rich taste of prawns and coconut. Another plus is that it is a great accompaniment with boiled rice or rice-based breakfast dishes such as idiyappam, appam and puttu.

Serves 2

Cook Time 1 h

Ingredients 12 prawns

10 garlic cloves

5 shallots

4 pieces kudampuli (Malabar tamarind)

3 green chillies, slit

2 sprigs curry leaves

1 drumstick

1 tomato, sliced

15 gm ginger, chopped

3 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

½ tsp coriander powder

½ tsp Guntur chilli powder

¼ tsp mustard

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 cup thick coconut milk

Salt to taste

Preparation Clean prawns well. Marinate with salt and turmeric powder and keep aside. Cut drumsticks into 3-inch pieces or the size of your finger. Soak kudampuli in 1 cup of water for half an hour. Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard and fenugreek seeds. Once mustard starts spluttering, toss in chopped garlic, chopped ginger, slit green chillies, curry leaves and shallots. Keep stirring. When the mixture turns slightly brown, add tomatoes and reduce the flame. Add turmeric powder, Guntur chilli powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, coriander powder, kudampuli water along with 2 cups of water, salt and drumsticks. Boil for 10-15 minutes. Drop in cleaned prawns and coconut milk. Keep on low heat and simmer until the gravy starts thickening. Serve hot.