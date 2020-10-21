Someone once asked me, “What would you do if you had to create a Goan-style sandwich?” I first thought of grilled cheese because of my eternal love for it and then of choriz. Finally, I went ahead and made exactly that. We put choriz in a poee, topped it with cheese, and, voila, our Choriz ‘Grilled Cheese’ Poee was born. I love Amul cheese, but you can use any variety you like.
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
20m
Ingredients
- 2 poees
- 4 cheese slices (Amul, Britannia or any cheese that melts easily)
- 200 gm Goan choriz
- 750 ml water
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
Preparation
- In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, bring 750 ml water to a gentle simmer on medium heat. Cover the pot to speed up the process.
- Add choriz and cook gently for 25-30 minutes until the water dries out.
- Strain the choriz and discard the fat. (You can reserve the fat for later use: maybe fry an egg in it for breakfast or use it in place of butter in the sandwich.)
- Cool the choriz. Undo its casing and collect the meat.
- Spin the meat in a mixer to a coarse paste that is the consistency of a spread. Cool and reserve.
- To assemble the sandwich, cut the poees in half. Butter each side with half a tablespoon of butter.
- Heat a flat non-stick pan on medium flame and toast the poees.
- Flip the poees and spread the choriz paste, followed by the cheese slices.
- Reduce the flame to low and let the poees toast gently as the cheese becomes gooey.
- Place the other piece of poee on top and remove from the pan.
- Serve the grilled cheese sandwich just straight up.