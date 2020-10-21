Someone once asked me, “What would you do if you had to create a Goan-style sandwich?” I first thought of grilled cheese because of my eternal love for it and then of choriz. Finally, I went ahead and made exactly that. We put choriz in a poee, topped it with cheese, and, voila, our Choriz ‘Grilled Cheese’ Poee was born. I love Amul cheese, but you can use any variety you like.

Serves 2

Cook Time 20 m

Ingredients 2 poees

4 cheese slices (Amul, Britannia or any cheese that melts easily)

200 gm Goan choriz

750 ml water

2 tbsp unsalted butter

Preparation In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, bring 750 ml water to a gentle simmer on medium heat. Cover the pot to speed up the process. Add choriz and cook gently for 25-30 minutes until the water dries out. Strain the choriz and discard the fat. (You can reserve the fat for later use: maybe fry an egg in it for breakfast or use it in place of butter in the sandwich.) Cool the choriz. Undo its casing and collect the meat. Spin the meat in a mixer to a coarse paste that is the consistency of a spread. Cool and reserve. To assemble the sandwich, cut the poees in half. Butter each side with half a tablespoon of butter. Heat a flat non-stick pan on medium flame and toast the poees. Flip the poees and spread the choriz paste, followed by the cheese slices. Reduce the flame to low and let the poees toast gently as the cheese becomes gooey. Place the other piece of poee on top and remove from the pan. Serve the grilled cheese sandwich just straight up.