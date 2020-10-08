On a drunken night in Portugal, I asked some chefs to show me their country’s drunk food. They happily obliged by taking me to a place that served something like a choriz pao and caldo verde, a Portuguese soup made with beans, potatoes and kale. The eatery served limitless bowls of soup, but you had to buy the bread. The memory of that night stayed with me and I thought why not riff on caldo verde. For the opening menu of O Pedro, we created this salad with a kokum vinaigrette.

Serves 4

Cook Time 25 m

Ingredients 5 cups baby kale, loosely packed

3 cup baby arugula, loosely packed

½ cup diced green apples

½ cup sliced onions

8 tbsp husk smoked almonds For Kokum Dressing ½ cup unsweetened kokum extract

1½ cup sunflower oil

2 tbsp green chillies

2 tbsp jaggery

1 tbsp finely chopped onions

2 tsp grated garlic

Salt to taste

Preparation Rinse the salad leaves gently in water and spin in a salad spinner to get rid of the excess water. Arrange the leaves in an overlapping-shingle pattern on absorbent kitchen paper and cover with damp kitchen paper. Store in the refrigerator. Arrange the almonds on a baking tray in a single layer. Toast them in a preheated oven at 140°C for 11-12 minutes. Cool and slice each almond into three slivers. In a large blender jar, add the dressing ingredients, except the sunflower oil and salt. Blitz on high speed for 1 minute. Now reduce the speed to low and slowly add in the oil in a thin stream until the oil is emulsified. Taste and season with salt. In a large mixing bowl, toss in cleaned salad leaves, diced green apples and sliced onions. Drizzle in 3-4 tbsp of kokum dressing and toss gently, making sure every leaf is glazed with the dressing. Sprinkle with the slivers of husk smoked almonds and serve immediately. The leftover kokum dressing will keep in the refrigerator for 4-5 days.