Assado, which means roast, is a cooking technique from Goa and Portugal. You can assado anything, but the marination varies according to the meat.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
2h 30m
Plus 6.5 hours to marinate
Ingredients
- 1 kg pork belly, boneless and without skin
- 1 lt chicken stock or water
- 60 ml dark rum or coconut palm feni
- 60 ml toddy vinegar
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 3 cups thickly-sliced onions
- 10 dry red Kashmiri chillies, medium-sized
- 10 garlic cloves
- 6 cloves
- 2-inch ginger, peeled
- ½-inch cinnamon stick
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- In a medium blender jar, grind the cumin, cinnamon, cloves, black pepper, turmeric, ginger, garlic and brown sugar with the feni and toddy vinegar to a fine paste. It should become a yellowish marinade. Reserve in a cool place.
- Salt the pork belly generously and keep in a cool place for 30 minutes.
- In the meantime, break each Kashmiri chilli into a couple of pieces.
- Now cover the pork with the marinade and refrigerator for 6 hours.
- Preheat your oven to 160°C. Use an oven thermometer to check the temperature if you are unsure.
- In a medium roasting tray, lay the sliced onions and Kashmiri chillies at the bottom to form a trivet for the meat.
- Place the marinated pork belly, fat side up, on the sliced onions and chillies.
- Pour room-temperature water or chicken stock into the roasting tray, ensuring it comes up halfway to the sides of the meat.
- Roast for 60-90 minutes, making sure you baste the pork belly every 20 minutes.
- Once finished, the fat on the pork belly should be crusty, not crispy, and the meat should be fork-tender and juicy.
- Let meat rest in the pan for 30 minutes.
- Transfer the meat to another tray, and pour the onions and residual roasting juices into a heavy-bottomed saucepan.
- On medium flame, reduce this sauce and season with salt, if necessary. It should be tangy, slightly sweet and unctuous.
- Slice the pork with a sharp knife and serve with roasted potato, warm bread and assado sauce.