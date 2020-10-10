This recipe comes from Aunty Beryl, Chef Floyd Caroz’s mum. We finessed it a bit, but left the soul untouched. The coconut milk gives it a delightful creaminess, while the chillies and pepper add a dash of heat.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook Time

    45m

Ingredients

  • 500 gm silver pomfret darnes or black pomfret or baby sole (skinned)
  • 400 ml coconut milk
  • 1 tbsp tamarind paste
  • ½ tsp cumin seeds
  • ½ tsp turmeric powder
  • ½ cup chopped onions
  • ¼ cup grated coconut
  • 8 medium-sized Kashmiri red chillies
  • 5 green chillies, slit
  • 4 tirphal
  • 3 pieces dried raw mango
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • Salt to taste

Preparation

  1. Cut the fish into darnes and pat dry. Reserve for later.
  2. With some water and salt, grind together grated coconut, chopped onions, garlic, red chillies, cumin seeds and turmeric powder, until you get a smooth paste.
  3. Take a wide saucepot and add the paste with 500 ml water. Simmer the liquid on low heat till it is reduced by half. Stir occasionally.
  4. Strain into a small saucepan.
  5. Add in coconut milk and bring to a simmer on medium heat.
  6. Toss in raw mango, tamarind paste and season with salt. Cook for 10 minutes.
  7. Finally, tip in the chillies and tirphal and let it steep and infuse overnight. This will allow the flavours to develop.
  8. When ready to serve the next day, reheat the curry in a medium saucepan on low heat, making sure not to scorch the pan.
  9. The curry should be smooth and bright orange in colour.
  10. Pull out the fish darnes from the refrigerator 30 minutes prior to serving and bring to room temperature. Season generously with salt on both sides.
  11. Poach the fish gently in the curry for approximately 6-8 minutes.
  12. Check for seasoning and serve with boiled red rice.
Hussain Shahzad, the Executive Chef at O Pedro, a Goa-inspired restaurant in Mumbai, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for October. He started his career with the Oberoi Group of Hotels in Mumbai, before moving to New York, where he worked at the iconic Eleven Madison Park. His culinary adventures have taken him around the world and included a brief stint as a personal chef to Roger Federer. Before taking the reins at O Pedro, he was a part of the team at the award-winning The Bombay Canteen. A dynamic and bold chef, Hussain’s food philosophy is to showcase local produce using contemporary culinary techniques.

