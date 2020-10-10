This recipe comes from Aunty Beryl, Chef Floyd Caroz’s mum. We finessed it a bit, but left the soul untouched. The coconut milk gives it a delightful creaminess, while the chillies and pepper add a dash of heat.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
45m
Ingredients
- 500 gm silver pomfret darnes or black pomfret or baby sole (skinned)
- 400 ml coconut milk
- 1 tbsp tamarind paste
- ½ tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- ½ cup chopped onions
- ¼ cup grated coconut
- 8 medium-sized Kashmiri red chillies
- 5 green chillies, slit
- 4 tirphal
- 3 pieces dried raw mango
- 2 garlic cloves
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Cut the fish into darnes and pat dry. Reserve for later.
- With some water and salt, grind together grated coconut, chopped onions, garlic, red chillies, cumin seeds and turmeric powder, until you get a smooth paste.
- Take a wide saucepot and add the paste with 500 ml water. Simmer the liquid on low heat till it is reduced by half. Stir occasionally.
- Strain into a small saucepan.
- Add in coconut milk and bring to a simmer on medium heat.
- Toss in raw mango, tamarind paste and season with salt. Cook for 10 minutes.
- Finally, tip in the chillies and tirphal and let it steep and infuse overnight. This will allow the flavours to develop.
- When ready to serve the next day, reheat the curry in a medium saucepan on low heat, making sure not to scorch the pan.
- The curry should be smooth and bright orange in colour.
- Pull out the fish darnes from the refrigerator 30 minutes prior to serving and bring to room temperature. Season generously with salt on both sides.
- Poach the fish gently in the curry for approximately 6-8 minutes.
- Check for seasoning and serve with boiled red rice.