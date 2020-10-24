Choriz is quite central to Goan cuisine and I wanted to emphasise this in a fun way. I thought, why not make it like a taco? The result is an unctuous stir-fry of choriz with chillies, ginger and garlic. We place it on a toasted rice bhakri, which has been cut in the shape of a taco, and top that with tomato mayonnaise and shoestring fries. The sweet tangy choriz strikes a perfect balance with warm bhakri.

Serves 4

Cook Time 1 h

Ingredients For Choriz Chilly Fry 400 gm Goan choriz, cooked in 4 cups water for 30 minutes

5 tbsp oil

4 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2 cups sliced onions

2 cups sliced tomatoes

Sugar to taste

Salt to taste

Goan coconut vinegar to taste For Tomato Mayonnaise 3 tbsp tomato ketchup

2 tsp Tabasco sauce (or any hot sauce)

½ cup mayonnaise To Assemble 24 pcs small rice bhakri (or larger ones cut with a cutter)

Tomato mayonnaise

Hot choriz mix

Potato salli (shoestring fries)

Preparation Once the cooked choriz sausages have cooled, pull off the casing. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, heat oil on medium flame and caramelise the onions until golden. Add the ginger-garlic paste and cook for around 4-5 minutes till the flavours develop. Toss in sliced tomatoes and cook until mushy. Don’t forget to season with salt as you go. Now drop in the cooked choriz meat and cook till you get a homogenous ragu-like mix. This should take around 10-15 minutes. Season if needed and reserve. If you like, you can end here. Throw a fried egg on this and enjoy with toasted pao or poee. For Tomato Mayonnaise Mix all ingredients and reserve. To Serve Heat the rice bhakri on a tava for around 1-2 minutes on each side. Spoon 1 tbsp of choriz mix on each bhakri. Drizzle tomato mayonnaise sparingly. Top with potato salli for texture.