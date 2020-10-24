Choriz is quite central to Goan cuisine and I wanted to emphasise this in a fun way. I thought, why not make it like a taco? The result is an unctuous stir-fry of choriz with chillies, ginger and garlic. We place it on a toasted rice bhakri, which has been cut in the shape of a taco, and top that with tomato mayonnaise and shoestring fries. The sweet tangy choriz strikes a perfect balance with warm bhakri.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
1h
Ingredients
For Choriz Chilly Fry
- 400 gm Goan choriz, cooked in 4 cups water for 30 minutes
- 5 tbsp oil
- 4 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 2 cups sliced onions
- 2 cups sliced tomatoes
- Sugar to taste
- Salt to taste
- Goan coconut vinegar to taste
For Tomato Mayonnaise
- 3 tbsp tomato ketchup
- 2 tsp Tabasco sauce (or any hot sauce)
- ½ cup mayonnaise
To Assemble
- 24 pcs small rice bhakri (or larger ones cut with a cutter)
- Tomato mayonnaise
- Hot choriz mix
- Potato salli (shoestring fries)
Preparation
- Once the cooked choriz sausages have cooled, pull off the casing.
- In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, heat oil on medium flame and caramelise the onions until golden. Add the ginger-garlic paste and cook for around 4-5 minutes till the flavours develop.
- Toss in sliced tomatoes and cook until mushy. Don’t forget to season with salt as you go.
- Now drop in the cooked choriz meat and cook till you get a homogenous ragu-like mix. This should take around 10-15 minutes.
- Season if needed and reserve.
- If you like, you can end here. Throw a fried egg on this and enjoy with toasted pao or poee.
For Tomato Mayonnaise
- Mix all ingredients and reserve.
To Serve
- Heat the rice bhakri on a tava for around 1-2 minutes on each side.
- Spoon 1 tbsp of choriz mix on each bhakri.
- Drizzle tomato mayonnaise sparingly.
- Top with potato salli for texture.