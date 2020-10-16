I love Caesar Salad – it is so versatile that you can do a version of it in any cuisine. At O Pedro, we wondered what we can do to make it Goan. After some mulling, we had an idea: focus on fresh, seasonal produce. A dressing was made with cashews instead of eggs, turning the salad vegan, and the sourdough croutons were replaced with poee croutons. An alternative non-vegetarian version was created with Grilled Cafreal Chicken, which is, again, very Goan.

Serves 4

Cook Time 30 m

Ingredients For Cashew Dressing 100 gm cashews

50 ml olive oil

1 tsp garlic

½ tsp chilli

Lime juice to taste

Salt and pepper to taste For Salad 3-4 heads of Romaine lettuce (or iceberg lettuce or kale or arugula or a mix)

2 tbsp sliced onions

1 tbsp chives, chopped with a sharp knife

1 cup shaved watermelon, radish, cherry tomato, avocado or just radish or any veggie you love For Croutons 1 poee (or any bread)

10 gm garlic, smashed

1 tbsp olive oil

Preparation For Cashew Dressing In a blender, whizz all the ingredients, except the oil. Add ice cubes at intervals to make sure the dressing always remains cool. Once smooth, incorporate the oil and emulsify. Season with salt and lime juice. Make sure the dressing is of a flowy consistency and not too thick. To Process Lettuce/Kale/Argula Pick the leaves off and soak them in water for 10 minutes. Shock them in chilled water (no ice in here) and then spin in the centrifuge to dry off. Store in pans vertically, covered with a moist muslin cloth. For Croutons Tear up the poee and place in a bowl. Mix in oil and smashed garlic. Transfer to an oven tray and toast for 7-10 mins at 160°C. To Serve Combine the salad leaves, whatever fruit and vegetables you are using, onions, chives, cashew dressing (as much or as little as you like), along with croutons (as much or as little as you like).