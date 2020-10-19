Winter is the best time to cook in Mumbai because there’s just so much good produce around. You get black carrots, red carrots, yam, and a myriad of other delightful things. In the winter of 2017, I found three varieties of carrots in the market, and the idea for this salad got seeded. I felt the tomato and burrata salad was overdone – instead, we should do something with different textures and forms of carrots. Then came the idea of carrot foogath – we got carrots, garlic, mustard, onions – and it all started to come along. We used a puree of orange carrots; chewier red carrots for sweetness; and roasted black carrots for a mealy touch. There was a play of textures and flavours in every bite: the creamy burrata, spicy mustard puree, and crunch from the pumpkin seeds. In summer, we make it with cherry tomatoes and corn.

Serves 4

Cook Time 40 m

Ingredients For Carrot Mustard Puree 2 cups orange carrots, peeled and sliced

½ cup oil

1 tbsp grain mustard paste

1 bird’s eye chilli

White wine vinegar to taste

Salt to taste

Sugar to taste For Roasted Carrots Salsa ½ cup diced red carrots

½ cup diced black carrots

3 tbsp chopped onion

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp chopped cilantro stems

Lime juice to taste

Salt to taste To Serve Carrot mustard puree

Roasted carrot salsa

1 tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds

1 tbsp toasted melon seeds

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp chopped chives or mustard cress

2 burratas

Pinch of sea salt or coarse salt

Preparation For Carrot Mustard Puree Cook carrots in a steamer for around 30-40 minutes until mushy. Whizz with mustard and rest of the ingredients in a blender. Season and chill. For Roasted Carrots Salsa Marinate diced red and black carrots separately, each with salt and 1 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil for 10 minutes. Roast carrots at 180°C for 5-6 minutes until tender but not mushy. Let cool. Mix with onion and cilantro stems. Season with lime juice, remaining olive oil and salt. Reserve the salsa. To Serve Spoon the carrot puree in a circle on a plate, creating the base. Top that with roasted carrot salsa. Marinate burrata in sea salt and extra virgin olive oil for 5 minutes and place it on top of salsa. Finish with toasted pumpkin seeds, melon seeds and chopped chives.