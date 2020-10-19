Winter is the best time to cook in Mumbai because there’s just so much good produce around. You get black carrots, red carrots, yam, and a myriad of other delightful things. In the winter of 2017, I found three varieties of carrots in the market, and the idea for this salad got seeded. I felt the tomato and burrata salad was overdone – instead, we should do something with different textures and forms of carrots. Then came the idea of carrot foogath – we got carrots, garlic, mustard, onions – and it all started to come along. We used a puree of orange carrots; chewier red carrots for sweetness; and roasted black carrots for a mealy touch. There was a play of textures and flavours in every bite: the creamy burrata, spicy mustard puree, and crunch from the pumpkin seeds. In summer, we make it with cherry tomatoes and corn.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
40m
Ingredients
For Carrot Mustard Puree
- 2 cups orange carrots, peeled and sliced
- ½ cup oil
- 1 tbsp grain mustard paste
- 1 bird’s eye chilli
- White wine vinegar to taste
- Salt to taste
- Sugar to taste
For Roasted Carrots Salsa
- ½ cup diced red carrots
- ½ cup diced black carrots
- 3 tbsp chopped onion
- 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp chopped cilantro stems
- Lime juice to taste
- Salt to taste
To Serve
- Carrot mustard puree
- Roasted carrot salsa
- 1 tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds
- 1 tbsp toasted melon seeds
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp chopped chives or mustard cress
- 2 burratas
- Pinch of sea salt or coarse salt
Preparation
For Carrot Mustard Puree
- Cook carrots in a steamer for around 30-40 minutes until mushy.
- Whizz with mustard and rest of the ingredients in a blender.
- Season and chill.
For Roasted Carrots Salsa
- Marinate diced red and black carrots separately, each with salt and 1 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil for 10 minutes.
- Roast carrots at 180°C for 5-6 minutes until tender but not mushy. Let cool.
- Mix with onion and cilantro stems.
- Season with lime juice, remaining olive oil and salt. Reserve the salsa.
To Serve
- Spoon the carrot puree in a circle on a plate, creating the base. Top that with roasted carrot salsa.
- Marinate burrata in sea salt and extra virgin olive oil for 5 minutes and place it on top of salsa.
- Finish with toasted pumpkin seeds, melon seeds and chopped chives.