Any dish you open your restaurant with sticks with you. For me, this Vindaloo is one of them. It was on the opening menu of O Pedro and holds a special place for us. The traditional recipe was shared by Chef Floyd Cardoz – we cook the pork ribs twice, making it extremely tender, and then glaze it with a spicy BBQ vindaloo sauce. It’s like American BBQ pork ribs, but with flavours of Goa.

Serves 7

Cook Time 2 h

Ingredients 1.5 kg 2 bone-in pork ribs, fat cap trimmed

3 tbsp jaggery

3 tbsp sunflower oil

2 tbsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp chilli powder

2 tbsp ginger, peeled and roughly minced

½ tbsp black pepper

½ tbsp turmeric powder

3 cups chopped onions

¼ cup garlic, peeled and crushed

¼ cup red wine vinegar

8 whole Kashmiri chillies (medium-sized)

2 cloves

½-inch cinnamon stick

Salt to taste

Preparation Season the ribs generously with salt and store, covered, in the refrigerator. Grind all whole spices, ginger and garlic into a paste using red wine vinegar and a cup of water. Heat a large stew pot over moderate heat. Pour in 3 tbsp of oil, add chopped onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until transparent. Toss in the spice paste and cook for 10-12 minutes. Now add the jaggery with approximately 3 litre of water and bring to a boil. Add ribs to the pot and cook on very low simmer until tender. Make sure the ribs are submerged through the cooking process. This will take around 60-90 minutes. Turn the flame off and cool the ribs in the cooking liquid for an hour. Pull the ribs out and store, covered. Reduce the cooking liquid by half to make a sauce. It should taste slightly acidic and spicy. Pour the sauce over the ribs and reheat in the oven when ready to serve. Serve the ribs as is or with some rice sannas or freshly baked poee.