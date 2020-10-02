Any dish you open your restaurant with sticks with you. For me, this Vindaloo is one of them. It was on the opening menu of O Pedro and holds a special place for us. The traditional recipe was shared by Chef Floyd Cardoz – we cook the pork ribs twice, making it extremely tender, and then glaze it with a spicy BBQ vindaloo sauce. It’s like American BBQ pork ribs, but with flavours of Goa.
Serves
7
-
Cook Time
2h
Ingredients
- 1.5 kg 2 bone-in pork ribs, fat cap trimmed
- 3 tbsp jaggery
- 3 tbsp sunflower oil
- 2 tbsp cumin seeds
- 2 tbsp chilli powder
- 2 tbsp ginger, peeled and roughly minced
- ½ tbsp black pepper
- ½ tbsp turmeric powder
- 3 cups chopped onions
- ¼ cup garlic, peeled and crushed
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- 8 whole Kashmiri chillies (medium-sized)
- 2 cloves
- ½-inch cinnamon stick
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Season the ribs generously with salt and store, covered, in the refrigerator.
- Grind all whole spices, ginger and garlic into a paste using red wine vinegar and a cup of water.
- Heat a large stew pot over moderate heat. Pour in 3 tbsp of oil, add chopped onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until transparent.
- Toss in the spice paste and cook for 10-12 minutes.
- Now add the jaggery with approximately 3 litre of water and bring to a boil.
- Add ribs to the pot and cook on very low simmer until tender. Make sure the ribs are submerged through the cooking process. This will take around 60-90 minutes.
- Turn the flame off and cool the ribs in the cooking liquid for an hour.
- Pull the ribs out and store, covered.
- Reduce the cooking liquid by half to make a sauce. It should taste slightly acidic and spicy.
- Pour the sauce over the ribs and reheat in the oven when ready to serve.
- Serve the ribs as is or with some rice sannas or freshly baked poee.