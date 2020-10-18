Balchao is a Goan pickle. As an experiment, we built our own version of it, where we made a fresh Balchao pickle and stir-fry prawns with it. It worked so well – the fresh pickle against the prawn, the oil from the fat from the prawn head came together beautifully – that we added it to the menu. After our little experiment, as it happened, we got invited by designer Wendell Rodricks to his house for a meal. The food was amazing. He took out a small bottle of balchao paste – one of the best I ever had – and the taste was not very dissimilar from ours. That moment reasserted to me that we were doing at least something right. In the recipe I am sharing with you readers, I haven’t put in the oil as it’s quite an expensive technique, but it makes sense for us to do it at the restaurant.

Serves 4

Cook Time 30 m

Ingredients For Balchao Masala 500 gm onion, chopped

50 gm dried Kashmiri red chilies

45 gm grain sugar

10 gm green chillies

6 gm garlic cloves

4.4 gm turmeric powder

1 gm cumin seeds

275 ml white synthetic vinegar

200 ml sunflower oil

1-inch cinnamon stick

Salt to taste For Prawns 500 gm prawns, cleaned and deveined

4 tbsp balchao masala

3 tbsp oil

1.5 tbsp garlic

10 curry leaves

5-6 chillies, slit

Preparation For Balchao Masala Whizz garlic cloves, cinnamon, cumin seeds, Kashmiri chillies, turmeric powder, green chillies and vinegar in a blender. In a pan, sauté onions in oil until translucent. Add the blended mixture and sauté for a minute. Pour in water and cook until the water evaporates and the spices are cooked. Continue cooking until the mixture starts leaving oil. Season with salt and sugar. This masala keeps well in the freezer for 3 weeks. For Prawns Marinate prawns in garlic, chilli and salt for 10 minutes. Heat oil in a pan. Sear prawns on both sides, and add balchao masala and curry leaves. Check seasoning and adjust. Transfer to a serving bowl. Garnish with fried curry leaves.