After completing a degree in hotel management, I studied kitchen management at the Oberoi Center of Learning and Development and got posted at the Trident Hotel at Nariman Point in Mumbai. Whenever we would be asked to create a South Indian menu, out first go-to was Nilgiri curry. It is unlike any other South Indian curry: it is aromatic, and its colour is an ode to the verdant Nilgiri hills. It is usually made with mutton, but we decided to put our spin on it and use broccoli.

Serves 4

Cook Time 45 m

Ingredients 500 gm broccoli, cut into florets and soaked in salt water

300 ml coconut milk

3 tbsp oil

2 tbsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp cumin powder

¼ tsp fennel powder

¼ tsp garam masala

1½ cups paste of cilantro and mint (50:50)

1 cup sliced onions

½ cup poppy seed paste

½ cup coconut paste

Salt to taste

Preparation Pour oil into a saucepan and sweat onions for around 5-6 minutes, until translucent. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring continuously to make sure it doesn’t stick. Season with salt. Toss in all powdered spices and cook for 3-4 minutes, until aromatic. Stir at regular intervals. Add coconut paste and cook for 5-6 minutes until fragrant. Follow with poppy seed paste and cook for 3-4 minutes. Finish with coriander and mint paste. Cook for precisely 2 -3 minutes to avoid discolouration. Add coconut milk and broccoli and simmer for 6-8 minutes until the broccoli is tender but has a snap to it. Serve with parotta or hot steamed rice.