After completing a degree in hotel management, I studied kitchen management at the Oberoi Center of Learning and Development and got posted at the Trident Hotel at Nariman Point in Mumbai. Whenever we would be asked to create a South Indian menu, out first go-to was Nilgiri curry. It is unlike any other South Indian curry: it is aromatic, and its colour is an ode to the verdant Nilgiri hills. It is usually made with mutton, but we decided to put our spin on it and use broccoli.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
45m
Ingredients
- 500 gm broccoli, cut into florets and soaked in salt water
- 300 ml coconut milk
- 3 tbsp oil
- 2 tbsp ginger garlic paste
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- ¼ tsp cumin powder
- ¼ tsp fennel powder
- ¼ tsp garam masala
- 1½ cups paste of cilantro and mint (50:50)
- 1 cup sliced onions
- ½ cup poppy seed paste
- ½ cup coconut paste
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Pour oil into a saucepan and sweat onions for around 5-6 minutes, until translucent.
- Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring continuously to make sure it doesn’t stick. Season with salt.
- Toss in all powdered spices and cook for 3-4 minutes, until aromatic. Stir at regular intervals.
- Add coconut paste and cook for 5-6 minutes until fragrant.
- Follow with poppy seed paste and cook for 3-4 minutes.
- Finish with coriander and mint paste. Cook for precisely 2 -3 minutes to avoid discolouration.
- Add coconut milk and broccoli and simmer for 6-8 minutes until the broccoli is tender but has a snap to it.
- Serve with parotta or hot steamed rice.