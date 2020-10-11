After completing a degree in hotel management, I studied kitchen management at the Oberoi Center of Learning and Development and got posted at the Trident Hotel at Nariman Point in Mumbai. Whenever we would be asked to create a South Indian menu, out first go-to was Nilgiri curry. It is unlike any other South Indian curry: it is aromatic, and its colour is an ode to the verdant Nilgiri hills. It is usually made with mutton, but we decided to put our spin on it and use broccoli.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook Time

    45m

Ingredients

  • 500 gm broccoli, cut into florets and soaked in salt water
  • 300 ml coconut milk
  • 3 tbsp oil
  • 2 tbsp ginger garlic paste
  • 1 tsp coriander powder
  • ½ tsp turmeric powder
  • ¼ tsp cumin powder
  • ¼ tsp fennel powder
  • ¼ tsp garam masala
  • 1½ cups paste of cilantro and mint (50:50)
  • 1 cup sliced onions
  • ½ cup poppy seed paste
  • ½ cup coconut paste
  • Salt to taste

Preparation

  1. Pour oil into a saucepan and sweat onions for around 5-6 minutes, until translucent.
  2. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring continuously to make sure it doesn’t stick. Season with salt.
  3. Toss in all powdered spices and cook for 3-4 minutes, until aromatic. Stir at regular intervals.
  4. Add coconut paste and cook for 5-6 minutes until fragrant.
  5. Follow with poppy seed paste and cook for 3-4 minutes.
  6. Finish with coriander and mint paste. Cook for precisely 2 -3 minutes to avoid discolouration.
  7. Add coconut milk and broccoli and simmer for 6-8 minutes until the broccoli is tender but has a snap to it.
  8. Serve with parotta or hot steamed rice.
Hussain Shahzad

Hussain Shahzad, the Executive Chef at O Pedro, a Goa-inspired restaurant in Mumbai, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for October. He started his career with the Oberoi Group of Hotels in Mumbai, before moving to New York, where he worked at the iconic Eleven Madison Park. His culinary adventures have taken him around the world and included a brief stint as a personal chef to Roger Federer. Before taking the reins at O Pedro, he was a part of the team at the award-winning The Bombay Canteen. A dynamic and bold chef, Hussain’s food philosophy is to showcase local produce using contemporary culinary techniques.

