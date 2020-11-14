My menus and dishes are almost always informed by my travels and this one was inspired by my trip to Istanbul.
Makes 12 small cupcakes
Cook Time
40m
Ingredients
For Cupcake
- 100 gm butter
- 100 gm castor sugar
- 80 gm flour
- 60 gm oats
- 50 gm butter
- 50 gm brown sugar
For Crumble
- 30 gm pistachio
- 15 gm honey
- 50 ml milk
- 5 ml rose syrup
- 2.5 ml rose essence
Preparation
For Crumble
- In a thick-bottomed saucepan, add in honey, brown sugar, butter, rose essence and rose syrup.
- Place the pan over medium heat and whisk the ingredients until the butter melts, and everything is well-combined.
- Add oats and the chopped pistachios and mix well.
- Take the pan off the heat and leave the dough to cool.
For Cupcakes
- Preheat the oven to 165°C and line a cupcake tray with liners.
- In a bowl, beat butter and castor sugar together till soft and fluffy.
- Pour in milk and beat just until everything is incorporated.
- Sift the flour in a separate bowl, and fold it into the batter with a spatula.
- Spoon in equal portions of batter to fill ⅔ of each cupcake liner.
- Break off a portion of the crumble dough. (Remember to make these portions as equal as you can.) Roll it into a ball, flatten on your palm, and place over a cupcake. Repeat until each cupcake has a crumble topping.
- Bake for 20 minutes.