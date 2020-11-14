My menus and dishes are almost always informed by my travels and this one was inspired by my trip to Istanbul.

  • Makes 12 small cupcakes

  • Cook Time

    40m

Ingredients

For Cupcake

  • 100 gm butter
  • 100 gm castor sugar
  • 80 gm flour
  • 60 gm oats
  • 50 gm butter
  • 50 gm brown sugar

For Crumble

  • 30 gm pistachio
  • 15 gm honey
  • 50 ml milk
  • 5 ml rose syrup
  • 2.5 ml rose essence

Preparation

For Crumble

  1. In a thick-bottomed saucepan, add in honey, brown sugar, butter, rose essence and rose syrup.
  2. Place the pan over medium heat and whisk the ingredients until the butter melts, and everything is well-combined.
  3. Add oats and the chopped pistachios and mix well.
  4. Take the pan off the heat and leave the dough to cool.

For Cupcakes

  1. Preheat the oven to 165°C and line a cupcake tray with liners.
  2. In a bowl, beat butter and castor sugar together till soft and fluffy.
  3. Pour in milk and beat just until everything is incorporated.
  4. Sift the flour in a separate bowl, and fold it into the batter with a spatula.
  5. Spoon in equal portions of batter to fill ⅔ of each cupcake liner.
  6. Break off a portion of the crumble dough. (Remember to make these portions as equal as you can.) Roll it into a ball, flatten on your palm, and place over a cupcake. Repeat until each cupcake has a crumble topping.
  7. Bake for 20 minutes.
Pooja Dhingra

Pooja Dhingra, the head chef and founder of Le15 Patisserie, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for November. Armed with a degree in hospitality from Cesar Ritz Colleges, Switzerland, and a Patisserie Diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Pooja returned home with the single goal of creating Parisian-style culinary experiences in India. Her success with Le15 Patisserie earned her the sobriquet ‘Macaron Queen of India’. Chef Pooja has been featured in national dailies and is a regular in fashion and lifestyle glossies not just for her abilities in the kitchen, but also as a dynamic businesswoman and inspiration to young women. She was selected by Forbes India for their ‘30 Under 30’ achievers list for 2014 and the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.

