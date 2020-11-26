Makes one 7-inch loaf
Ingredients
- 200 gm condensed milk
- 100 gm butter
- 65 gm almond powder
- 60 gm flour
- 50 gm berry jam
- 50 gm sliced almonds
- 5 gm baking powder
- 125 ml milk
Preparation
- Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease a loaf tin with butter.
- Combine the butter and condensed milk in a medium-sized bowl, whisking them for a minute.
- In a separate bowl, sift the flour, baking powder and almond powder together.
- Add flour mix to the above mixture and fold it with a spatula.
- Pour in the milk and mix until well incorporated.
- Pour the batter into the greased tin. Top with dollops of jam that you shape into swirls, using a skewer. Sprinkle the sliced almonds all over the batter.
- Bake for 35 to 40 minutes.
Pooja Dhingra
Pooja Dhingra, the head chef and founder of Le15 Patisserie, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for November. Armed with a degree in hospitality from Cesar Ritz Colleges, Switzerland, and a Patisserie Diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Pooja returned home with the single goal of creating Parisian-style culinary experiences in India. Her success with Le15 Patisserie earned her the sobriquet ‘Macaron Queen of India’. Chef Pooja has been featured in national dailies and is a regular in fashion and lifestyle glossies not just for her abilities in the kitchen, but also as a dynamic businesswoman and inspiration to young women. She was selected by Forbes India for their ‘30 Under 30’ achievers list for 2014 and the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.
