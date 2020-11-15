Cheesecake + brownie. For real! Just make sure the cream cheese is at room temperature before you work with it.
Serves
8
Makes one 7-inch square
Cook Time
1h 15m
Ingredients
For Cheesecake
- 225 gm cream cheese
- 50 gm butter
- 25 ml fresh cream
- 5 ml lemon juice
For Brownie
- 200 gm flour
- 200 gm dark chocolate, chopped
- 100 gm butter
- 75 gm applesauce
- 75 gm brown sugar
- 50 gm castor sugar
- 5 gm vanilla paste
- 5 gm baking powder
- 2.5 gm baking soda
- 50 ml boiling water
- 20 ml milk
Preparation
For Brownie Batter
- Melt dark chocolate and butter together in a medium-sized bowl, over a double boiler or in a microwave. Mix well to combine.
- In another bowl, whisk together applesauce and brown sugar. Pour in the boiling water, make sure the sugar melts and whisk well.
- Pour the melted chocolate into the applesauce mixture and whisk until everything comes together.
- Sift all the dry ingredients together in a separate bowl, and fold into the applesauce mixture.
- Add the milk in two halves.
- Set the batter aside.
For Cheesecake Batter
- Whisk the cream cheese in a medium-sized bowl for 2 to 3 minutes. It must get soft and fluffy.
- Add butter and sugar – mix well, using a whisk or hand-blender.
- Pour in fresh cream and make sure everything is combined well.
- Add lemon juice and mix. The batter needs to be smooth.
To Assemble
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Prep a 7-inch square baking tin by lining it with butter paper or foil.
- Pour three-quarters of the brownie batter into the lined tin.
- Cover it with all of the cheesecake batter.
- Top with dollops of the remaining quarter of brownie batter. Moving a skewer in circular motions, create swirls.
- Bake it for 35 to 40 minutes, until the sides of the cheesecake have left the tin.
- Allow it to cool, and slice into bars.