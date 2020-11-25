Makes 15 cookies
Ingredients
- 100 gm flour
- 80 gm butter
- 50 gm castor sugar
- 50 gm pistachio, chopped
- 30 gm white chocolate, chopped
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
Preparation
- In a bowl, add butter and turmeric powder, and start whisking.
- Add castor sugar and cream it for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Fold in the flour using a spatula.
- Toss in chopped white chocolate, mixing well.
- Transfer the dough onto a cling wrap and shape it like a log.
- Freeze for at least 30 minutes.
- Cut slices and roll in chopped pistachios. Place them on a silicon mat.
- Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 15 to 18 minutes.
Pooja Dhingra
Pooja Dhingra, the head chef and founder of Le15 Patisserie, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for November. Armed with a degree in hospitality from Cesar Ritz Colleges, Switzerland, and a Patisserie Diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Pooja returned home with the single goal of creating Parisian-style culinary experiences in India. Her success with Le15 Patisserie earned her the sobriquet ‘Macaron Queen of India’. Chef Pooja has been featured in national dailies and is a regular in fashion and lifestyle glossies not just for her abilities in the kitchen, but also as a dynamic businesswoman and inspiration to young women. She was selected by Forbes India for their ‘30 Under 30’ achievers list for 2014 and the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.
