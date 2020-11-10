My favourite hot chocolate is from a patisserie called Angelina in Paris. It is my yardstick for good hot chocolates and this one comes pretty close.

Pooja Dhingra

Pooja Dhingra, the head chef and founder of Le15 Patisserie, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for November. Armed with a degree in hospitality from Cesar Ritz Colleges, Switzerland, and a Patisserie Diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Pooja returned home with the single goal of creating Parisian-style culinary experiences in India. Her success with Le15 Patisserie earned her the sobriquet ‘Macaron Queen of India’. Chef Pooja has been featured in national dailies and is a regular in fashion and lifestyle glossies not just for her abilities in the kitchen, but also as a dynamic businesswoman and inspiration to young women. She was selected by Forbes India for their ‘30 Under 30’ achievers list for 2014 and the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.