This is an extremely pretty cake and would make the perfect centerpiece for any little girl’s birthday party.
Makes 1 cake
-
Cook Time
1h 30m
Ingredients
For Sponge Cake
- 150 gm castor sugar
- 125 gm flour
- 120 gm butter
- 100 gm white chocolate
- 60 gm ground almonds
- 1 tsp rose essence
- 3 eggs
For Rose Buttercream Frosting
- 225 gm icing or powdered sugar
- 100 gm butter
- 2 tsp rose syrup
- 1 tbsp milk
- 1 tsp light pink food colour
Preparation
For Sponge Cake
- Melt the butter and white chocolate together in a microwave and set aside.
- Beat the eggs and castor sugar till thick and the rose essence and whisk.
- Add this mixture to the chocolate mixture and whisk.
- Add the flour and the ground almonds and mix with a spatula.
- Bake in an 8 inch tin at 165 C for 20 minutes.
For Rose Buttercream Frosting
- In a bowl, whisk the butter till smooth. Add the rose syrup and whisk.
- Gradually add in the icing sugar and whisk till properly mixed.
- Add the milk and beat to combine. Keep beating till the frosting is light and fluffy. It will take around 5 minutes.
- Add the light pink food colour and mix till the colour is even.
To Prepare
- Once the cake has cooled, slice it in half and spread some of the buttercream on it. Sandwich the layers and then let the cake cool in the fridge for an hour. Then, use the rest of the buttercream with a piping bag and star nozzle to decorate it.