This is an extremely pretty cake and would make the perfect centerpiece for any little girl’s birthday party.

  • Makes 1 cake

  • Cook Time

    1h 30m

Ingredients

For Sponge Cake

  • 150 gm castor sugar
  • 125 gm flour
  • 120 gm butter
  • 100 gm white chocolate
  • 60 gm ground almonds
  • 1 tsp rose essence
  • 3 eggs

For Rose Buttercream Frosting

  • 225 gm icing or powdered sugar
  • 100 gm butter
  • 2 tsp rose syrup
  • 1 tbsp milk
  • 1 tsp light pink food colour

Preparation

For Sponge Cake

  1. Melt the butter and white chocolate together in a microwave and set aside.
  2. Beat the eggs and castor sugar till thick and the rose essence and whisk.
  3. Add this mixture to the chocolate mixture and whisk.
  4. Add the flour and the ground almonds and mix with a spatula.
  5. Bake in an 8 inch tin at 165 C for 20 minutes.

For Rose Buttercream Frosting

  1. In a bowl, whisk the butter till smooth. Add the rose syrup and whisk.
  2. Gradually add in the icing sugar and whisk till properly mixed.
  3. Add the milk and beat to combine. Keep beating till the frosting is light and fluffy. It will take around 5 minutes.
  4. Add the light pink food colour and mix till the colour is even.

To Prepare

  1. Once the cake has cooled, slice it in half and spread some of the buttercream on it. Sandwich the layers and then let the cake cool in the fridge for an hour. Then, use the rest of the buttercream with a piping bag and star nozzle to decorate it. 
Pooja Dhingra

Pooja Dhingra, the head chef and founder of Le15 Patisserie, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for November. Armed with a degree in hospitality from Cesar Ritz Colleges, Switzerland, and a Patisserie Diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Pooja returned home with the single goal of creating Parisian-style culinary experiences in India. Her success with Le15 Patisserie earned her the sobriquet ‘Macaron Queen of India’. Chef Pooja has been featured in national dailies and is a regular in fashion and lifestyle glossies not just for her abilities in the kitchen, but also as a dynamic businesswoman and inspiration to young women. She was selected by Forbes India for their ‘30 Under 30’ achievers list for 2014 and the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.

