Makes one 7-inch tart
-
Ingredients
- 200 gm whipped cream
- 250 gm strawberries, halved
- 10 gm icing sugar
For Tart Shell
- 300 gm flour
- 200 gm butter, cold, cut into 1 inch cubes
- 100 gm icing sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 1 egg
Preparation
For Tart Shell
- Crack an egg into a small bowl and beat it. Set aside.
- Sift the flour and icing sugar through a large sieve in a large bowl. This will aerate the dough and help make the finished tart crisp and light.
- Rub the cold butter cubes into the flour with your fingers until the mixture is even coloured and resembles fine breadcrumbs.
- Make a well in the centre and then pour in a beaten egg and vanilla essence.
- Lightly knead until the dough comes together.
- Put it on a work surface and shape it into a rough ball. Do not overwork the dough or the pastry will be tough.
- Cling wrap and refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours.
- Line a 7-inch tart ring with the dough and then with a fork, make a few marks. This ensures that the base of the tart does not rise.
- Next, place parchment paper or butter paper inside the shell and fill with a layer of beans (rajma, chana, etc.).
- Bake at 175°C for 12 minutes or till the pastry has browned slightly and the tart begins to leave the edges of the ring.
- Take it out of the oven, remove the beans and then continue baking for another 5-7 minutes so that the bottom of the tart is cooked. Remove and set it aside to cool.
To Prepare
- Whip the cream in a stainless steel bowl until firm peaks are formed.
- Pour the whipped cream into the baked tart shell and spread evenly.
- Place the strawberries upside down on top of the cream and cover the entire surface of the tart.
- Set in the fridge for about 1 hour.
- Dust with icing sugar before serving.
Pooja Dhingra
Pooja Dhingra, the head chef and founder of Le15 Patisserie, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for November. Armed with a degree in hospitality from Cesar Ritz Colleges, Switzerland, and a Patisserie Diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Pooja returned home with the single goal of creating Parisian-style culinary experiences in India. Her success with Le15 Patisserie earned her the sobriquet ‘Macaron Queen of India’. Chef Pooja has been featured in national dailies and is a regular in fashion and lifestyle glossies not just for her abilities in the kitchen, but also as a dynamic businesswoman and inspiration to young women. She was selected by Forbes India for their ‘30 Under 30’ achievers list for 2014 and the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.
