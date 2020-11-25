Makes 6 cookies
Ingredients
- 50 gm flour
- 30 gm jaggery powder
- 5 gm white sesame seeds
- 2 tbsp ghee
- A pinch of sea salt
Preparation
- In a bowl, whisk ghee and jaggery powder for a minute or two till mixed well.
- Add a pinch of sea salt and mix.
- Add half the flour and mix. Then add the other half and mix till all the flour is incorporated well.
- Toss in sesame seeds and mix well to form the dough.
- Let it rest in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes.
- Portion and shape the dough and place them on a baking tray with butter paper or silicon mat.
- Bake them in a preheated oven at 165°C for 12-15 minutes.
Pooja Dhingra
Pooja Dhingra, the head chef and founder of Le15 Patisserie, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for November. Armed with a degree in hospitality from Cesar Ritz Colleges, Switzerland, and a Patisserie Diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Pooja returned home with the single goal of creating Parisian-style culinary experiences in India. Her success with Le15 Patisserie earned her the sobriquet ‘Macaron Queen of India’. Chef Pooja has been featured in national dailies and is a regular in fashion and lifestyle glossies not just for her abilities in the kitchen, but also as a dynamic businesswoman and inspiration to young women. She was selected by Forbes India for their ‘30 Under 30’ achievers list for 2014 and the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.
