For me, this quick and easy to make recipe is the go-to for when I’m having difficult days. Every spoon of the cakey crumb and molten chocolate in the center, is the perfect mood lifter.
Makes 4 medium-sized ramekins
Ingredients
- 200 gm dark chocolate
- 200 gm butter
- 150 gm castor sugar
- 60 gm flour
- 4 eggs
Preparation
- Melt the chocolate and butter over a hot water bath or in the microwave.
- Add the castor sugar, whisk and wait for the mixture to cool.
- Once cool, add the eggs, one by one, whisking well after each addition.
- Fold in the flour and pour the batter into the ramekins.
- Bake at 200°C for 7-8 minutes. The edges should be cooked while the centre should remain wobbly.
Pooja Dhingra
Pooja Dhingra, the head chef and founder of Le15 Patisserie, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for November. Armed with a degree in hospitality from Cesar Ritz Colleges, Switzerland, and a Patisserie Diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Pooja returned home with the single goal of creating Parisian-style culinary experiences in India. Her success with Le15 Patisserie earned her the sobriquet ‘Macaron Queen of India’. Chef Pooja has been featured in national dailies and is a regular in fashion and lifestyle glossies not just for her abilities in the kitchen, but also as a dynamic businesswoman and inspiration to young women. She was selected by Forbes India for their ‘30 Under 30’ achievers list for 2014 and the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.
