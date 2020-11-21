These cookies are best had with your evening cup of tea. You can use the jam of your choice. This is a great recipe to bake with a group of friends or even with kids. I remember baking these with my mom when growing up and we always had fun.

  • Makes 20 medium-sized cookies

  • Cook Time

    30m

Ingredients

  • 175 gm flour
  • 120 gm castor sugar
  • 100 gm butter
  • 50 gm jam (any flavour of choice)
  • 1 tsp vanilla essence
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • 1 egg  

Preparation

  1. Whisk together the butter, castor sugar and vanilla essence till light and fluffy.
  2. Add the egg and whisk well.
  3. Sift together the baking powder and flour and fold into the above mixture with a spatula.
  4. Mix till you get a dough and refrigerate for 2 hours.
  5. Preheat the oven to 165°C and line your baking tray with parchment paper.
  6. Take small quantities of the dough, make small balls and flatten with your fingertips into medium sized cookies.
  7. Put them on a baking tray, leaving a 2-inch gap between each cookie. Using your thumb, make small wells in the middle of each cookie.
  8. Put a teaspoon of jam in each well.
  9. Bake for 15 minutes or till the edges start browning.
  10. Once cool, top the wells with some more jam and serve.
Pooja Dhingra

Pooja Dhingra

Pooja Dhingra, the head chef and founder of Le15 Patisserie, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for November. Armed with a degree in hospitality from Cesar Ritz Colleges, Switzerland, and a Patisserie Diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Pooja returned home with the single goal of creating Parisian-style culinary experiences in India. Her success with Le15 Patisserie earned her the sobriquet ‘Macaron Queen of India’. Chef Pooja has been featured in national dailies and is a regular in fashion and lifestyle glossies not just for her abilities in the kitchen, but also as a dynamic businesswoman and inspiration to young women. She was selected by Forbes India for their ‘30 Under 30’ achievers list for 2014 and the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.

