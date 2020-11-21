These cookies are best had with your evening cup of tea. You can use the jam of your choice. This is a great recipe to bake with a group of friends or even with kids. I remember baking these with my mom when growing up and we always had fun.
Makes 20 medium-sized cookies
-
Cook Time
30m
Ingredients
- 175 gm flour
- 120 gm castor sugar
- 100 gm butter
- 50 gm jam (any flavour of choice)
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- ½ tsp baking powder
- 1 egg
Preparation
- Whisk together the butter, castor sugar and vanilla essence till light and fluffy.
- Add the egg and whisk well.
- Sift together the baking powder and flour and fold into the above mixture with a spatula.
- Mix till you get a dough and refrigerate for 2 hours.
- Preheat the oven to 165°C and line your baking tray with parchment paper.
- Take small quantities of the dough, make small balls and flatten with your fingertips into medium sized cookies.
- Put them on a baking tray, leaving a 2-inch gap between each cookie. Using your thumb, make small wells in the middle of each cookie.
- Put a teaspoon of jam in each well.
- Bake for 15 minutes or till the edges start browning.
- Once cool, top the wells with some more jam and serve.