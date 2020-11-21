These cookies are best had with your evening cup of tea. You can use the jam of your choice. This is a great recipe to bake with a group of friends or even with kids. I remember baking these with my mom when growing up and we always had fun.

Makes 20 medium-sized cookies

Cook Time 30 m

Ingredients 175 gm flour

120 gm castor sugar

100 gm butter

50 gm jam (any flavour of choice)

1 tsp vanilla essence

½ tsp baking powder

1 egg

Preparation Whisk together the butter, castor sugar and vanilla essence till light and fluffy. Add the egg and whisk well. Sift together the baking powder and flour and fold into the above mixture with a spatula. Mix till you get a dough and refrigerate for 2 hours. Preheat the oven to 165°C and line your baking tray with parchment paper. Take small quantities of the dough, make small balls and flatten with your fingertips into medium sized cookies. Put them on a baking tray, leaving a 2-inch gap between each cookie. Using your thumb, make small wells in the middle of each cookie. Put a teaspoon of jam in each well. Bake for 15 minutes or till the edges start browning. Once cool, top the wells with some more jam and serve.