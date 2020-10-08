Indian Americans celebrate Kamala Harris with powerful stories about their mothers and role models
Indian Americans are showing solidarity with the Democratic vice-presidential candidate using the hashtag ‘#AAPISheRose’.
On Wednesday, when African-American and Indian-American vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris took the debate stage with Mike Pence, ‘#AAPISheRose’ (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) went viral on Twitter, with Asian-Americans sharing anecdotes about the roles their family members and strong women leaders played in their lives.
According to The New York Times, the hashtag was started by a group of Asian-Americans including writer and journalist Jeff Yang, filmmaker Curtis Chin, and Hannah Kim, the former chief of staff for Representative Charles B. Rangel. It reportedly began to motivate the large community in the United States to share personal stories about their role models.
To support and mark the historic moment of the first-ever vice-presidential candidate of South Asian descent in US history, Indian Americans shared a variety of moving stories on #AAPISheRose.