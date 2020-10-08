On Wednesday, when African-American and Indian-American vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris took the debate stage with Mike Pence, ‘#AAPISheRose’ (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) went viral on Twitter, with Asian-Americans sharing anecdotes about the roles their family members and strong women leaders played in their lives.

According to The New York Times, the hashtag was started by a group of Asian-Americans including writer and journalist Jeff Yang, filmmaker Curtis Chin, and Hannah Kim, the former chief of staff for Representative Charles B. Rangel. It reportedly began to motivate the large community in the United States to share personal stories about their role models.

To support and mark the historic moment of the first-ever vice-presidential candidate of South Asian descent in US history, Indian Americans shared a variety of moving stories on #AAPISheRose.

My SHERO: My mom Annapurna, ⁦@KamalaHarris supporter,⁩ #SheRose to overcome gender barriers to become 1st South Indian woman to climb Peak Kanchenjunga as a Teenager in India, winning a Silver pickaxe from Commander of Indian Armed Forces. #AAPISheRose ⁦@AAPI_Biden⁩ pic.twitter.com/C09h0qWckd — Harini Joyful Warrior Krishnan 💛 (@ehammai) October 7, 2020

We’re celebrating our AAPI Vice President candidate @kamalaharris today by remembering other AAPI sheroes! This is my mother, Deepti. #SheRose she left behind everything she had and everyone she knew in our home country of India to give me a better life. #AAPISheRose @AAPI_Biden pic.twitter.com/UF7qsAX3To — Amit Jani (@a_jan) October 7, 2020

My mother Archana Kulkarni MD would have been so proud to watch @KamalaHarris at tonight's debate. One of the few women of color doctors in her residency program in Kansas City, in private practice in Montgomery, AL, she blazed so many trails. #AAPISheRose @AAPI_Biden pic.twitter.com/mZqmrGJAOy — Manjusha P. Kulkarni (@KulkarniManju) October 7, 2020

57) #KamalaAkka, who are your #AAPISheRose?



The sign on Aai's Mumbai home: Sulabha Moghe, BA, Honors. The child of freedom-fighters, she had a career, raised kids (inc my Mom) & loved life. Today, I honor Aai as @KamalaHarris takes the stage #Desis4Kamala #Qs4Kamala @AAPI_Biden pic.twitter.com/ITyJPm2B4q — Meera Deo (@meeradeo) October 7, 2020

Me & mama. We’re with you @KamalaHarris. Knowing how hard my mama fought for us to have the life we had, now getting to see you shine tonight. Never in our wildest dreams. These 2 very loud Indians will be cheering. Loudly. Sorry to all nearby. We’re so. SO. Loud. 😳 #AAPISheRose pic.twitter.com/RcXFKfGD33 — Sarayu Blue (@sarayublue) October 7, 2020

Rising for @KamalaHarris today- she represents & amplifies the voices of so many.

My Aaji(teacher) & Aai(public health researcher) immigrated for purpose and pride. Their leadership collectively makes us stronger, represented through #BidenHarris2020 #AAPISheRose @AAPI_Biden pic.twitter.com/gTHy1E1s6A — Abhay Dandekar (@Mygoodfraindt) October 7, 2020

On the eve of the VP Debate with @KamalaHarris , I honor and remember Kalpana Chawla— a brilliant Indian-American astronaut who forged new frontiers. We will break every mold. #AAPISheRose #VPDebate #vote h/t @thatalicewu pic.twitter.com/Jil7YYh7Rs — Min Jin Lee (@minjinlee11) October 7, 2020