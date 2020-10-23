US President Donald Trump once again referred to India as one of the most polluted countries in the world during the second and final presidential debate on Thursday evening. “Look at India, it’s filthy,” Trump said in response to a question on climate change. “The air is filthy.”

“Look at China, how filthy it is! Look at Russia. Look at India -- It's filthy!” - Donald Trump #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/KajBskWyIt — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 23, 2020

Trump had made similar claims about China, Russia, and India during the first presidential debate on September 29. “China sends up real dirt into the air. Russia does. India does. They all do,” the President had said, defending the US decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017.

Trump or no Trump, there’re two India :

Filthy & Filthy rich.#HowdyModi — Urvish Kothari (@urvish2020) October 23, 2020

Trump and Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden faced off in Nashville, Tennessee, to make one final case for themselves before the election scheduled for November 3. The debate was moderated by journalist Kristen Welker of the National Broadcasting Company.

Among the issues debated by the presidential candidates were the US government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the American economy, racism, immigration, healthcare, and climate change.

Here are the key moments and social media reactions from Thursday’s debate.

Trump on the devastation of the pandemic: "I take full responsibility. It's not my fault that it came here, it's China's fault." pic.twitter.com/RBCvVOh6Fh — Axios (@axios) October 23, 2020

Nobody has done more for Black Americans than Trump, maybe Lincoln, but that's it.



Trump just said this with a straight face. #Debates2020 — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) October 23, 2020

'Release your tax return, or stop talking corruption.' — Biden confronted Trump's tax scandal and foreign owned bank accounts head on at the final 2020 presidential debate #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/t1IEZ7Pk5o — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 23, 2020

President Trump's first sentence at the debate tonight was false. https://t.co/4DM7aMDOBg — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) October 23, 2020

Trump is landing some really good shots on whoever is running the country right now. — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) October 23, 2020

I was under the impression both candidates would be muted the whole time.



This is worse. — Nima Shirazi (@WideAsleepNima) October 23, 2020

Imagine if Trump cared about coronavirus as much as he cares about Joe Biden's son. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) October 23, 2020

Where’s the fly? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 23, 2020

.@mehdirhasan: "The president of the United States has told more than 20,000 lies, untruths and falsehoods since coming to office nearly 4 years ago. And tonight he added to the list; oh, he added to it big time." pic.twitter.com/Ot7M38PHNl — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) October 23, 2020