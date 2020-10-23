US President Donald Trump once again referred to India as one of the most polluted countries in the world during the second and final presidential debate on Thursday evening. “Look at India, it’s filthy,” Trump said in response to a question on climate change. “The air is filthy.”
Trump had made similar claims about China, Russia, and India during the first presidential debate on September 29. “China sends up real dirt into the air. Russia does. India does. They all do,” the President had said, defending the US decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017.
Trump and Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden faced off in Nashville, Tennessee, to make one final case for themselves before the election scheduled for November 3. The debate was moderated by journalist Kristen Welker of the National Broadcasting Company.
Among the issues debated by the presidential candidates were the US government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the American economy, racism, immigration, healthcare, and climate change.
Here are the key moments and social media reactions from Thursday’s debate.