Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday questioned the timing of the arrest of two men, suspected to be linked to terror group Al Qaeda’s Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind arm, in Uttar Pradesh.

The police on Sunday said they busted an alleged terror module linked to the Al-Qaeda and that the arrested men had plans to carry out blasts in Lucknow and other cities in UP ahead of Independence Day.

“This type of action, when it only comes at a time UP Assembly elections are approaching, creates doubts in the minds of the people,” Mayawati tweeted. “If there is truth behind this investigation, then why were the police unaware for days? This is the question people are asking. The government should not take any action which increases restlessness among the people.”

Uttar Pradesh is set to go to polls in 2022.

2. यूपी विधानसभा आमचुनाव के करीब आने पर ही इस प्रकार की कार्रवाई लोगों के मन में संदेह पैदा करती है। अगर इस कार्रवाई के पीछे सच्चाई है तो पुलिस इतने दिनों तक क्यों बेखबर रही? यह वह सवाल है जो लोग पूछ रहे हैं। अतः सरकार ऐसी कोई कार्रवाई न करे जिससे जनता में बेचैनी और बढ़े। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 12, 2021

She added that if the UP police’s claims were true, appropriate action should be taken in the matter. “No politics should be done in its garb,” she said. “An apprehension is being expressed regarding that.”

Mayawati’s remark came a day after another Opposition leader in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, expressed doubts about the police action. “I cannot trust the Uttar Pradesh police and especially the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party government],” he had said at a press briefing.

The BJP criticised Yadav for his comment. “In Lucknow, the ATS [anti-terrorism squad] foiled a major attack by arresting two Al-Qaeda terrorists,” the party said. “Instead of taking pride in this success, the former chief minister has humiliated the Uttar Pradesh police by raising questions. Akhilesh ji should tell whether the security of the country is important for him or the politics of appeasement.”

लखनऊ में एटीएस ने अलकायदा के 2 आतंकियों को गिरफ्तार कर बड़े हमले की साजिश को नाकाम कर दिया।



इस सफलता पर गर्व करने की बजाय पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने सवाल उठाकर उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस को अपमानित किया है।



अखिलेश जी बताएं कि उनके लिए देश की सुरक्षा महत्वपूर्ण है या तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति ? pic.twitter.com/jgQau3mzan — BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) July 12, 2021

However, the Samajwadi Party claimed that Yadav spoke to the media before there was any information about the arrests and that the video was edited and circulated to create a wrong impression, NDTV reported.

The UP government has been facing heavy criticism for the law and order situation in the state. On Friday, a group of 87 former bureaucrats alleged that there was a blatant violation of rule of law and the breakdown of governance in the state.

In an open letter, the signatories highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s use of criminal charges to crush dissent, extrajudicial killings in the state, misuse of anti-conversion laws against minority communities, legitimisation of vigilantes and inadequacies in Covid-19 management.

They called on the UP government to rectify its shortcomings. “We fear that, unless checked now, the damage to the polity and institutions in the state will result in the decay and destruction of democracy itself,” they said.