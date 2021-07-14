The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s petition challenging the Assembly election results in Nandigram constituency, Live Law reported.

The court ordered the Election Commission to preserve all documents and videos related to elections in the constituency.

There was massive confusion surrounding the results of the key seat on the day of the counting of votes on May 2. Around 4.30 pm, reports emerged that Banerjee had won the seat by a margin of 1,200 votes even though counting was still underway. Later, the Election Commission declared Adhikari the winner with a margin of 1,956 votes.

Banerjee alleged that there was “looting and cheating” in the process and urged the Election Commission to order a recount of votes. After the Election Commission denied her request, Banerjee moved the High Court.

Admitting Banerjee’s petition on Wednesday, Justice Shampa Sarkar set August 12 as the next date for the hearing. “Pending the decision of the case, all documents, election papers, devices, video recordings etc connected with the election which is under challenge before this court shall be preserved by the concerned authority,” the judge said, according to Live Law.

Earlier, Justice Kausik Chanda had been assigned to hear Banerjee’s petition. But the West Bengal chief minister opposed this on the grounds that Chanda was an active member of the BJP before he became a judge and could be biased while hearing her case. She urged Calcutta High Court Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal to assign the petition to another judge.

On June 24, Banerjee moved a petition in the Calcutta High Court seeking Chanda’s recusal from hearing her plea. The judge dropped out of the case on July 7 but fined Banerjee Rs 5 lakh for the way she sought his recusal.

“I am unable to convince myself that there is a conflict of interest,” Chanda had said. “The applicant has taken too somber a view of [the] integrity of a judge. I have no personal inclination to hear out the petitioner’s case. I have no hesitation in taking up this case either. It is my constitutional duty to hear out a case assigned to me by the chief justice.”