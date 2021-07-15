Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi returned to Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday morning, three days after he was granted bail by Dominica High Court in an illegal entry case, reports said.

Choksi got bail on medical grounds. He will have to go back to Dominica after he is certified fit to travel.

The businessman was brought to Antigua and Barbuda in an air ambulance. He landed at the VC Bird International Airport around 3.30 pm (Caribbean time) on Wednesday, which is early Thursday according to Indian Standard Time. Officials from Antigua and Barbuda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs received him.

Choksi’s lawyer Vijay Aggarwal told the Hindustan Times that he is undergoing medical treatment in Antigua and Barbuda. “His family is feeling relieved, however, torture during kidnapping has caused him lot of psychological and physical harm,” Aggarwal claimed. “All well that ends well. After tasting success in Dominica now, [the] legal team is gearing up for [a] long drawn fight in Antigua”.

The businessman suffers from neurological and heart disorders as well as diabetes, according to India Today.

Choksi is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in India in connection with the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. He fled India in 2018 and started living in Antigua and Barbuda.

The businessman had been reported missing by his family on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda. On May 26, he was caught in Dominica. The businessman was reportedly trying to escape to Cuba.

Choksi was charged with illegally entering Dominica and had been in judicial custody since May. The government of Dominica declared him a prohibited immigrant.

However, Choksi claimed that he was abducted and taken to Dominica to be interviewed by an Indian politician. In June, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said he was not aware of any conclusive proof that Choksi had been abducted.