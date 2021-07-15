The Supreme Court on Thursday said India’s sedition law was colonial and sought to know whether it was still necessary to use it after 75 years of independence, Live Law reported.

Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy were hearing a new petition filed by a retired Army general, challenging the constitutional validity of the Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

“This dispute about law is concerned, its colonial law, it was meant to suppress the freedom movement, the same law was used by British to silence Mahatma Gandhi, [Bal Gangadhar] Tilak etc,” the chief justice said.

Ramana said the continuation of these laws after Independence was unfortunate. “The government is taking out many laws, I don’t know why they are not looking into this.”

Attorney General KK Venugopal, however, argued that the law need not be struck down, according to Bar and Bench. He suggested that guidelines can be issued to meet its “legal purpose”.

The chief justice raised concerns about the misuse of the sedition law, saying there was no accountability of the executive. “If we go see history of charging of this section, the enormous power of this section can be compared to a carpenter using a saw to cut the entire forest instead of a tree,” he added. “That’s the effect of this provision.”

The Supreme Court also said that the situation on the ground was very serious. “If some party doesn’t want to hear the voice of another party, they may use this type of law and implicate other people,” it added. “It’s a serious question for individuals.”

The court said it will examine the constitutional validity of Section 124A and issued a notice to the Centre in the case. It also tagged the new petition with the one filed by the Editors Guild of India.

Appearing for Editors Guild of India, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan argued that sedition law was “grossly misused”. “It’s the same issue and a challenge on the statutory provision, and we demanded certain guidelines,” he told court.

The new plea

The petitioner, Major General SG Vombatkere, said in his plea that the sedition law is based on unconstitutionally vague definitions like “disaffection towards government”. “[It] is an unreasonable restriction on the fundamental right to free expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) [of the Constitution] and causes constitutionally impermissible chilling effect on speech,” the petition added.

Vombatkere said the court needed to take into account the “march of the times and the development of the law” before dealing with Section 124A.

In April, a three-judge Supreme Court bench of Justices UU Lalit, Indira Banerjee and KM Joseph had sought a response from the Centre on a plea filed by by two journalists – Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha from Manipur and Kanhaiya Lal Shukla from Chhattisgarh – challenging the sedition law.