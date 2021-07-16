Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai and its suburbs early morning on Friday, leading to waterlogging in a few areas and affecting the local train services, PTI reported, citing officials.

Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said suburban services on the main line between and the Harbour line have been affected due to waterlogging on tracks near Kurla station in eastern Mumbai. The trains were running 20 to 25 minutes behind schedule on the two lines.

He added that trains were on schedule on the Thane-Vashi Transharbour route.

Mumbai recorded 64.45 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am, reported NDTV. The eastern suburbs received 120.67 mm and the western suburbs 127.16 mm.

Meanwhile, the city’s civic body said that a high tide of 4.08 metres will take place at 4.26 pm. It added that a low tide of 1.43 metres will occur at 10.37 pm.

The India Meteorological Department had earlier predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and its suburbs, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at the isolated places on Friday. It had issued a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara districts and an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, reported News18.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has predicted light to moderate rain in Mumbai and its suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places for the next 24 hours.

Many low-lying areas in the city were inundated due to the heavy rain. In view of this, buses were diverted on many routes. Several routes were later restored.

Incessant rains lead to flooding in Poisar river in Kandivali, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/uZmwNKuJwO — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation said that a resident was injured after a truck, carrying tomatoes overturned near the Kopari area on Eastern Express Highway around 2 am. The resident has been shifted to a hospital.

Visuals of the cleaning up operation showed a mountain of tomatoes piled up against the side of a flyover as an earth-mover tried to gather up the produce, according to NDTV.

Heavy rains have been lashing Mumbai since Tuesday night, reported the Hindustan Times. On Wednesday, the weather agency had said that the intensity of rainfall was likely to reduce soon with light to moderate showers in isolated places.

Till 8.30 am on Thursday, Mumbai received 1,291.8 mm of rainfall since June 1, which is about 48% in excess of the seasonal normal. Last week, the city had received about 302 mm of rain – 77% above the seasonal normal. According to IMD, a significant part of the rainfall deficit for the first 14 days of July has been made up in the past week.